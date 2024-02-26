Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Following the remarkable success of LEAP23, LEAP24 is set to make history once again as it becomes the world's most attended global tech event. Organized by Tahaluf in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), LEAP24 will take place from March 4-7, 2024, at a new 120,000 square metre venue, doubling its floor size to accommodate the growing interest and innovations in the technology sector.

The success of LEAP23 can be attributed to its strategic partnerships, including one with Meritus AI, which played a crucial role in the event's Panel Discussion: "The Investment/Entrepreneurial Scene of EduTech in Emerging Markets." Ramana Prasad, Founder and Chairman of Meritus AI, moderated the session, bringing valuable insights to the EduTech landscape.

Ramana Prasad, a distinguished figure in the technology and entrepreneurship realm, shared perspectives alongside other notable speakers Laurie Fuller, Omar Kashaba, Adil Nurgozhin, and Said Murad. Their contributions added depth to the discussions on opportunities, trends, and challenges in the EduTech sector.

LEAP23, with its record-breaking 172,000-plus attendees and over $9 billion in on-show announcements, solidified LEAP's position as the largest technology event globally. The event saw unprecedented year-on-year visitor growth and became a catalyst for accelerating Saudi Arabia's digital transformation.

Michael Champion, head of Tahaluf, expressed enthusiasm about the momentum gained, stating, "In its second year, LEAP23 has rewritten the rule book once more to become the world’s largest technology sector event by attendance."

LEAP24 aims to continue this legacy, fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in the digital landscape. With the support of MCIT and Tahaluf, LEAP24 is poised to contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, driving economic diversification and establishing the Kingdom as a powerhouse in the global technology arena.

