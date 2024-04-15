Event will showcase game-changing tech set to reshape industry, while Jordanian university among those seeking to secure partnerships within regional energy sector

Dubai, UAE: Middle East Energy, the Middle East and Africa’s largest and most comprehensive energy event, is set to open tomorrow with the biggest knowledge-sharing programme in its 49-edition history, as well as a focussed agenda on planning pathways to energy security and sustainability.

Held under the auspices of the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event will span 14 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until April 18 and occupy 28,500 square metres. Such figures represent an increase of four halls and a show-floor increase of 35 per cent on last year. The halls will be packed with upwards of 1,500 local and regional exhibitors and 14 national pavilions from China, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Pakistan, Romania, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

“On show will be the very future of an industry beset by rising demands, the need to transform to sustainable solutions, and to address pressing needs for energy security,” explained Azzan Mohamed, Group Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio at Informa Markets which organises the event.

“Exhibitors and our expert speakers will provide a plethora of technology-driven game-changing solutions that promise to reshape the industry across all of its touchpoints from renewables, transmission and distribution, smart solutions, and energy consumption to management, backup generators, and critical power.”

The event will feature its most comprehensive knowledge programme with more than 250 speakers sharing expertise via three high-level strategic conferences – the Leadership Summit, Technical Seminars, and the Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference. Industry leaders, disruptors, and pioneers will deliver crucial insights on energy transition, case studies of real-world energy solutions, and the pressing sustainability and cyber-security challenges that will inform the industry’s rapid transformation.

The exclusive, high-level Leadership Summit brings together senior decision-makers from across the MENA region to scrutinise the future of the energy and utilities sector under a theme of “driving the power sector transformation forward”. They will explore the risks and challenges of financing power projects; pathways to sustainable buildings and net zero targets and the role of AI; grid modernisation and challenges in the Egyptian grid, power opportunities in Africa; the shaping of a new regulatory environment; renewable integration for smart cities; smart transport infrastructure; and the region’s green hydrogen potential.

The Summit’s opening plenary session panel includes high-profile industry experts such as Dr Eng Sinjar Tomeh of Syria’s Ministry of Electricity, Abderrahim El Haffidi of Morocco’s National Office for Electricity and Water, and Eng Mohammed Al Ta’ani of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission.

Dr Feras Alasali, Director of the Renewable Energy Centre, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Jordan’s Hashemite University, and a prominent industry speaker, will address “Analysing smart grid resilience under cyber-physical threats”. Dr Feras said the university will be actively seeking partnerships and collaborations from the event.

“Our focus is on encouraging collaborations with local and international entities to enhance the resilience and cybersecurity of smart grids, particularly in the Middle East,” Dr Feras said. “By engaging with industry leaders, technology providers, and research institutions, we can exchange knowledge, leverage innovative technologies, and collectively address the unique challenges faced by the regional energy landscape.

“These collaborations can contribute significantly to the overall energy ecosystem by advancing research and development, implementing dynamic cybersecurity measures, and promoting the adoption of sustainable practices. Through these partnerships, we will strive to strengthen the region's energy infrastructure, accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources, and contribute to a more secure, efficient, and sustainable energy future.”

This year, as part of its VIP Hosted Buyer Programme, Middle East Energy is also hosting Boardroom Briefings to gather key global stakeholders, investors, and suppliers from the energy industry to explore the impact of the EV market, the decarbonisation of mature power assets, energy security, microgrid operations and control, entrepreneurship development in the GCC’s utilities sector, and risk management within the power sector in the Middle East.

The Leadership Summit is supported by alfanar and Reconnect Energy as Gold Sponsors, and by GE Vernova, Emirates Development Bank, and CyanConnode as Silver Sponsors. The Leadership Summit Digital Transformation is sponsored by Oracle, Energy and Water. Additionally, the Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference receives support from its Silver Sponsors: Dekra, Uper Energy, and Clenergy.

With strong early day registration, organisers anticipate the 2024 edition will exceed last year’s record-breaking onsite order book valued in excess of US$1.86 billion. To find out more about Middle East Energy, visit: https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html

Middle East Energy (MEE) enjoys a 49-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.

By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.

MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce. MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME’s diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future. You can read more at www.middleeast-energy.com

