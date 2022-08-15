Dubai, United Arab Emirates

KROHNE Group, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, announces its upcoming exhibiting at ACHEMA 2022, the world’s leading chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech platform and trade fair showcasing innovations for the process industries and their suppliers. KROHNE has a long heritage in supporting automation and process control in this space through precision engineered measurement equipment and technology and this year is focusing on next-level safety solutions. From 22nd to 26th August 2022, held in Frankfurt, Germany, the event provides an excellent opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to experience and engage with the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

While this event demonstrates further return to pre-pandemic activity as a physical in-person event, KROHNE Group also offers interested parties the opportunity to discuss with their product and solution experts via video conference. The enhanced access ensures that anyone keen to glean deeper insights can get in touch and learn about the latest developments with ease.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. At ACHEMA you have the chance to experience our creativity in finding the best solutions to problems with our innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio. By opening up our knowledge base in this bespoke manner, we feel we are able to deliver the personalised exhibition experience without restriction. We are able to add value to new and existing customers and partners who can learn more from our safety experts at their convenience.”

