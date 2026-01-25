Doha – KPMG in Qatar successfully hosted its Annual Tax Summit 2026, bringing together finance and tax professionals to explore the latest developments shaping Qatar’s and the region’s tax landscape. Hosted at Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery Collection in Msheireb, the summit served as a forum for comprehensive discussions on a range of topics, including Global Minimum Tax (GMT), recent updates from the General Tax Authority (GTA), transfer pricing, regional tax developments, anticipated value-added tax, excise tax updates, e-invoicing and the growing role of technology in tax.

Haythem Zayed, Partner – Tax, KPMG in Qatar, commenced the Summit with introductory remarks, outlining the agenda, recent tax developments and updates. He highlighted the current Qatari tax landscape and key tax matters affecting businesses in Qatar in 2026 and beyond.

Yousef Abdel-Aziz, Manager – Tax, KPMG in Qatar, provided an update on Dhareeba tax portal, recent changes in processes, tax assessments, audits and settlements, as well as navigating withholding tax and the contract reporting process. He addressed a range of practical tax issues currently facing taxpayers in Qatar.

Uma Patankar, Associate Director – Tax & Transfer Pricing, KPMG in Qatar, presented the rapidly evolving transfer pricing reviews in Qatar, providing insights on the GTA’s increasing focus on related party transactions and what these changes mean for all taxpayers. This session also offered guidance to help businesses navigate transfer pricing documentation, reporting and audit readiness.

Oumaima Ben Taher, Manager – Tax at KPMG in Qatar, provided a regional overview of key tax developments across the GCC, including the introduction of Corporate Income Tax in Bahrain, the expansion and practical application of the GCC double tax treaty network, and the rollout of the Global Minimum Tax in the region. She then narrowed the focus to explain the implications of these developments for businesses operating in Qatar.

Nurlan Sadraddinzade, Associate Director – Indirect Tax and Tax Transformation, KPMG in Qatar, provided the audience with valuable insights into anticipated developments regarding value-added tax, the potential introduction of excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, and the General Tax Authority’s (GTA) plans for e-invoicing implementation. He emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high quality VAT data for compliance and accurate reporting, particularly after the go-live dates for VAT and e invoicing. Nurlan also highlighted the significant impact these requirements can have on various areas within ERP systems, underscoring the need for organizations to proactively assess and prepare their IT systems and processes for these upcoming changes.

Adeeb Shahzad, Director – Tax Technology, KPMG in the UK, introduced attendees to the importance of tax technology within tax functions. He introduced KPMG Digital Gateway, a state-of-the-art digital tax platform developed by KPMG and powered by generative AI to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving tax landscape. He highlighted is no longer optional and is embedded within tax compliance automation and tax data management processes and further supplemented by data analytics to manage risks in non compliance, offering a glimpse into the future of tax functions. Adeeb mentioned that Tax authorities across the world are adopting real-time tax monitoring to flag errors which is pushing businesses towards digitization to manage any potential risks.

Anand Krishnan, Director – International Tax, KPMG in Qatar, delivered a detailed analysis of OECD Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax (GMT), covering recent developments, implementation across the GCC, and its impact on businesses, including calculations and reporting obligations. He outlined the expected timeline and key requirements to help organizations prepare for upcoming legislative changes.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, giving business and finance leaders the opportunity to voice their needs and seek guidance on navigating the complexities of the tax landscape in 2026.

Members of KPMG in Qatar’s Tax team at the Annual Tax Summit 2026 in Doha.

For further information, please reach out to:

Huda Ibrahim – Hudai@kpmg.com

Faisal Abdelkader – Fabdelkader@kpmg.com

KPMG in Qatar Clients & Markets

qa-fmmarketing@kpmg.com

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About KPMG:

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services.

It operates in 145 countries and territories and has more than 226,882 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee.

KPMG in Qatar belongs to a network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International. With over 226,882 professionals, led by over 10,908 partners worldwide, KPMG’s network allows it to bring together subject matter experts from around the globe to form international teams, with deep insights to tackle the most complex challenges.

KPMG has had a presence in Qatar for over 40 years. It opened for business here in 1978 and is now one of the largest and most established professional services firms in the country. Its 350+ professionals are led by 10 Qatar based partners. KPMG in Qatar recruits the best and brightest from around the world and currently employs over 30 different nationalities. It works with some of Qatar’s largest public and private sector organizations across most of the country’s core industries. This provides a deep insight into the challenges and opportunities that its clients experience and a comprehensive understanding of how they can be assisted to respond to these issues.