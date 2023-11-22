Dubai, UAE:– During the second day of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit,’ a panel discussion titled ‘Healthtopia: Redefining wellness’ shed light on the numerous innovative digital health solutions that improve urban well-being.

The session featured the participation of Atif Al Braiki, Chief Digital Officer, Dubai Academic Health Corporation; Parmjot Bains, Gulf Cluster Country Manager, Pfizer; Tekha Selim, Vice President and Head of the MENA region, International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) as speakers. The session was moderated by Laura Buckwell, event host, moderator, and broadcast journalist.

During the session, several topics were discussed, which entailed innovative digital health solutions that enhance wellbeing, the latest key trends in digital health, including telemedicine, virtual care, AI, health apps, and their impact on wellness, as well as the multifaceted relationship between digital health, smart homes, and wellbeing. In addition, it also talked about the role of smart home technologies and smart urban planning and design in promoting health and wellbeing.

Atif Al Braiki highlighted the crucial role of digital solutions in promoting health awareness and encouraging individuals to make better health decisions. He also indicated the substantial contributions of these solutions and technologies to improving disease management and enhancing communication between patients and healthcare providers. Al Braiki emphasized the importance of integrating care, learning, and discovery in addressing health issues, in addition to enabling comprehensive, advanced care and continuous improvement in healthcare service quality.

Al Braiki outlined the Dubai Health Academy's strategy to enhance population health, improve healthcare quality, and achieve high efficiency through an integrated academic healthcare system. He added, “Dubai Health has adopted a new institutional identity to become the first integrated academic healthcare system in the city, aiming to improve healthcare standards and make it a top city in the field.”

Parmjot Bains underscored the necessity of technology in healthcare, citing the pandemic's acceleration in its use and adoption across various sectors. She added, “Technology is no longer an option but a necessity to keep up with the changes and find solutions to the health challenges facing societies.”

Tekha Selim pointed out that digital health, smart homes, and well-being are multifaceted, contributing to the enhancement of each other. Digital health contributes to improving overall well-being by providing the requisite tools and services that help individuals maintain their health and safety. For example, smart medical devices enable people to monitor their health remotely, and health applications can provide support and guidance in managing their well-being.

Selim underlined that well-being contributes to improving digital health by providing the appropriate environment to promote health and prevent diseases. Individuals with a high level of well-being are more likely to make positive health decisions and adhere to medical treatments.

The MBRF and the UNDP are organizing the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’, under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.’ The event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 21 to 22, with a virtual session on November 23, 2023. The event features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields worldwide.

-End-

For further information, please contact: