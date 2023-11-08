Revolutionizing the idea of urban planning and development, smart cities are currently emerging as a symbol of advancement in the modern era. Hailed as the next frontier in the future of living, smart cities are backed by numerous technological breakthroughs and innovations, all of which aim to improve the quality of life of citizens and promote economic growth. The primary goal of smart cities is to provide a technologically advanced environment that fosters innovation and education while also placing a significant emphasis on sustainability. ICT infrastructure constitutes the fundamental foundation of these people-centered cities and responds to changing economic, cognitive, and social conditions more effectively and immediately than traditional cities.

Undoubtedly, knowledge plays a vital role in the transition to smart cities. It serves as an essential factor in accomplishing this transition by advancing urban governance, environmental sustainability, innovation and development, security, and safety. It also provides support for the health sector, transportation and communications systems, and productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, it also paves the way to improve the services offered to citizens in smart cities by analyzing data and meticulously identifying citizens’ diverse needs. Knowledge further gives stakeholders a more comprehensive idea of how to incorporate modern technologies into cities, empowering them to make informed decisions on ICT adoption that aligns with the development of smart cities.

In addition, knowledge can be further leveraged to advance the development of smart cities, both for infrastructure improvement by utilizing the data received and for analyzing, planning, and implementing data in the city. By including residents in the decision-making process, knowledge also helps strengthen governance in smart cities. It enhances population communication by utilizing modern technological resources as well as supporting innovation and constant development in smart city management, enhancing government services, and introducing new ones that cater to the needs of the entire populace. Furthermore, it plays a role in the city’s ability to benefit from social intelligence and the interactions that occur between its residents, visitors, businesses, governments, and institutions.

Knowledge further assists in delivering resource-efficient services that lower pollution and enhance urban quality of life, as well as improving essential services like smart buildings, smart public transportation, smart lighting, smart health, and smart education.

Smart cities constitute one of the most significant areas that require knowledge and continuous learning, as knowledge forms the foundation for development and progress in many areas. Continuous learning can foster entrepreneurship and help create new opportunities in the technology and innovation of smart cities. Therefore, education and knowledge are crucial to providing human resources and residents with the ability to learn how to use modern technology and its tools effectively to manage smart cities.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) makes a substantial contribution to the transition into smart cities, playing a pivotal role with its diverse array of knowledge projects and initiatives that aim to enhance the skills and capabilities of the youth. The ‘Knowledge Project’ is one such initiative that assists in the transformation to smart cities. Furthermore, the MBRF provides educational and training initiatives that foster skill development and increase awareness regarding the significance of knowledge and continuous learning in achieving progress and advancing society. It firmly believes that knowledge and technology are the cornerstones for transforming and maintaining cities while also improving the quality of life for their citizens. It further raises awareness of the significance of shifting to smart cities and fosters growth and innovation in this field. Additionally, it promotes innovation and research, besides offering support and assistance to businesses and individuals aiming to create smart solutions to various challenges associated with urban living. The Mohammed bin Rashid Knowledge Award (MBRKA) and other initiatives play a significant role in empowering entrepreneurs and providing them with the requisite resources and support to launch their own knowledge and technology-focused ventures.

Dubai ranks first among the cities that are at the forefront of transitioning into smart cities in the Middle East and North Africa. The Smart City of Dubai project aims to transform approximately 1,000 government services into electronic services in the areas of transportation, infrastructure, telecommunications, financial services, city planning, and electricity. The project additionally implemented an initiative that unites all government entities to form a single institution that offers exceptional customer service simply and efficiently. Current projects under the framework of this initiative entail the use of smart devices across three major areas. This includes a smart life that addresses health, education, mobility, communications, utilities, and energy services; a smart economy that involves the development of smart companies, port services, a smart stock market, and smart jobs; and smart tourism, which aims to provide a smart and convenient environment for visitors to Dubai, with a particular focus on services like visas, airline tickets, smart gates, and smart hotel services.

Knowledge serves as a fundamental building block of the transition to smart cities, empowering stakeholders to thoroughly understand and recognize the social, environmental, and economic challenges that cities encounter. It is also necessary for the advancement of modern innovations and technology that facilitate smart cities.

