Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council hosted its third consecutive Innovation Day, on the final day of the 5th Qatar Economic Forum. Innovation Day served as a dedicated platform featuring a dynamic lineup of expert panels, strategic discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at encouraging collaboration and advancing innovation.

Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General at QRDI Council said: “Innovation Day has become a staple of QRDI Council’s efforts to encourage collaboration, spark dialogue, and drive forward Qatar’s innovation agenda. This year’s event highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping the future of industries and economies, not just in Qatar but globally. As we reflect on the outcomes of this year’s Innovation Day, I am confident that the insights gained, and the partnerships made will play an important role in advancing our shared vision of a sustainable, innovation-driven future.”

The Innovation Day began with an opening address by QRDI Council’s Secretary General, Omar Al-Ansari, who reflected on last year’s discussions surrounding the ethics of innovation, and how these questions remain highly relevant today; setting the tone for conversations that unfolded throughout the day. Throughout his address, he provided a broad perspective on the GCC region, emphasizing that innovation is not merely a concept but an active, operational reality. He highlighted Qatar’s strong commitment to advancing innovation, driven by two key national frameworks: the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy. Whilst also outlining the role of the QRDI Council, noting that while the Council does not position itself as the sole hub of innovation, it serves as a strategic enabler and bridge, facilitating progress across sectors.

Following a morning filled with engaging discussions and activities, the event transitioned into two breakout sessions: “AI IRL: From Innovation to Application” and “The Venture Capital Outlook.” Both sessions saw participants actively engaging in meaningful dialogue, networking opportunities, and the day’s initiatives.

Key topics included the future of biotech, explored in a conversation with James Flynn, Managing Partner at Deerfield, as well as AI in action, focusing on practical applications of innovation within the GCC region to drive impactful outcomes. Additionally, the future of AI in the region was explored during the session "Qatar – Realizing AI’s Potential Today," highlighting how Qatar's technology leaders are driving growth and connectivity through innovative applications.

Innovation Day is a strategic initiative that reflects QRDI Council’s dedication to advancing Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and its National Development Strategy. By fostering collaboration, promoting advanced research, and exploring transformative technologies like AI and biotech, the event shows Qatar’s commitment to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.