Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: "Asrar Show" continues its activities for the fourth consecutive day in the capital, Riyadh. Organized by Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, the event runs until May 22, 2025, providing an ideal platform for regional and international stakeholders to drive innovation and collaboration in the evolving fashion, beauty, and style industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Asrar Show convenes a distinguished gathering of beauty professionals and enthusiasts, wedding experts, and leading manufacturers, suppliers, and creatives from around the globe. The exhibition aims to spotlight the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of the beauty and fashion industries, while also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and timeless elegance of Saudi Arabia. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s efforts to advance its fashion and beauty sectors and stimulate broader economic growth.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unprecedented wave of rapid growth across all sectors. This progress is driven by a comprehensive transformation based on economic diversification, the launch of mega projects to invigorate the economy, and the promotion of investment across various industries.

The Strategic Group is expanding its presence in the Saudi market by organizing a wide array of exhibitions and conferences. The launch of the inaugural edition of Asrar Exhibition is in direct alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030—an ambitious national roadmap aimed at reducing dependence on oil, diversifying the economy, and developing public service sectors. The exhibition also plays a vital role in reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a global hub for beauty and fashion through its wide-ranging activities and events.

Asrar Show serves as an ideal venue for participants from around the world to present their products and services. It simultaneously showcases Saudi talent to an international audience, promoting cross-border collaboration, dialogue, and knowledge exchange. The exhibition also emphasizes sustainable practices in the beauty and fashion industries, reflecting Vision 2030’s commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible resource management.

A cornerstone of the exhibition is its focus on empowering women, with a strong emphasis on spotlighting female designers and entrepreneurs. This supports broader national efforts to encourage women’s participation in the workforce and reinforce their role in the Kingdom’s socioeconomic advancement. Additionally, the event is expected to draw significant numbers of local and international visitors, further contributing to the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia.

Asrar Show promises an engaging and immersive experience for all attendees through a dynamic program of interactive activities and live showcases. Highlights include the main exhibition hall, where the latest beauty and fashion innovations will be unveiled; Asrar Talks, a vibrant platform for industry leaders and experts to exchange insights and experiences; and Asrar Workshops, offering advanced training master classes in makeup artistry, fashion design, and related fields.