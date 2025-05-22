The city’s ultimate programme of non-stop summer fun will deliver its most value-packed edition ever, promising a summer well spent with exclusive retail offers, unbeatable bargains, and endless excitement for everyone from 27 June to 31 August 2025

Mega savings will be unlocked across thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore across the city, bringing endless ways for residents and visitors to enjoy incredible value for 66 non-stop days

For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector will be anchored around three distinct shopping windows - Summer Holiday Offers, Great Dubai Summer Sale, and Back to School - to unlock brand new offers, exclusive retail promotions, endless rewards, spectacular mall activations, A-list concerts, world-class dining, and iconic getaways at citywide hotels and attractions during each period

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated countdown to Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has officially begun! Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) will bring together the entire city like never before for the most value-packed edition of DSS ever, promising a summer well spent for residents and visitors packed with thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore from 27 June to 31 August 2025. Exceptional savings, endless excitement, and amazing new adventures spanning 66 epic days will showcase everything that makes Dubai a truly global, world-class, and diverse summer family destination, making this season the best time to be in the emirate for families, friends, couples, and residents alike.

For the first time ever in DSS history, Dubai’s retail sector will be anchored around three distinct shopping windows: Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period will unlock brand new offers, exclusive retail promotions, endless rewards, and spectacular mall activations, taking the city’s retail sector to exciting new heights. This refreshed programming will feature unforgettable experiences across exceptional shopping malls, theme parks, attractions, hotels, as well as star-powered performances, thrilling live entertainment, diverse culinary delights, enchanting experiences with everyone’s favourite Modesh, and so much more. As always, the city’s favourite summer festival will also bring countless opportunities for shoppers to win grand prizes in grand raffles.

Dubai residents and visitors should mark their calendars for renowned performers and celebrities in a showstopping line-up of live concerts including stellar DSS Opening Weekend celebrations from 27 to 29 June. Adding to the city’s electric energy will be the eagerly awaited return of the Beat The Heat DXB concert series for two epic weekends at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 4 to 13 July, kicking off with Tul8te and Almas on 4 July - with tickets now on sale. The jam-packed DSS entertainment calendar will also include Jazziyat ft. Banah at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on 27 June, followed by Adnan Sami live at Coca-Cola Arena on 29 June, Adonis taking the stage at Dubai Opera on 3 July, Shreya Ghoshal live at DWTC on 19 July, and Made in Kuwaiti theatrical play at Dubai Opera on 29 and 30 August, amongst several other electrifying performances.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. DSS also returns with highly awaited signature citywide experiences for every interest. Ever-popular dining experiences like Summer Restaurant Week from 4 to 12 July will once again serve up delicious offers, while shoppers will find the season’s biggest-ever shopping deals this summer with exclusive limited-time flash sales like the 12 Hour Sale and Daily Surprises. Plus, families can unwind with unbeatable staycation deals at citywide hotels and extended getaways at iconic attractions, perfect for creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Several more concerts, brand-new dining experiences, exclusive retail activations, and much more coming to DSS for the first time ever will be announced in the coming weeks as part of the full calendar of events, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to enjoy a summer well spent in Dubai.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

