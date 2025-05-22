Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the debut edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show from October 8 to 12, 2025, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Positioned as a highly anticipated flagship event organized by the Centre, the Middle East Cosmetics Show will serve as a premier platform for showcasing the latest products, trends, and innovations in the beauty and personal care market across the UAE and the MENA region.

The announcement was made during an official launch ceremony hosted today, Thursday, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The pre-launch event was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah; H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and H.E. Lee Beomchan, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai.

Also present were Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, along with several officials from the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Sharjah, a distinguished group of beauty professionals and enthusiasts, and media representatives.

The exhibition aims to offer beauty professionals and stakeholders in the global cosmetics production and distribution industries an opportunity to tap into the rapidly expanding Gulf and Middle Eastern markets.

It also facilitates direct engagement with thousands of consumers and visitors eager to explore the latest beauty trends and products, while creating valuable networking opportunities with top industry specialists and key players, including distributors, retailers, salon and spa owners, and e-commerce companies.

In his remarks, Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the inaugural edition of “Middle East Cosmetics Show” aligns with a broader strategic vision to attract specialized exhibitions that contribute to the emirate’s economic diversification and sustainable development.

“This support is part of ongoing efforts to establish a comprehensive network of specialized trade fairs covering high-growth sector and support fast-evolving industries across local and regional markets,” he added.

For his part, Al Midfa extended a warm welcome to the attendees and expressed his delight at the launch of the inaugural Middle East Cosmetics Show, which he described as a strategic platform for sharing expertise and building partnerships within the region’s thriving beauty and cosmetics market. He noted that the cosmetics industry is one of the most promising sectors in the GCC, experiencing rapid growth.

During the pre-launch event, the inaugural Middle East Cosmetics Show’s agenda was unveiled, featuring exciting live demonstrations and tutorials performed by renowned makeup artists and beauty specialists, in addition to informative workshops led by the pioneers in the beauty industry.

Visitors can also enjoy access to unbeatable offers, special discounts and promotions on premium beauty products.

The exhibition will also serve as a launchpad for new products. Visitors can gain useful information about professional beauty techniques and product innovation in skincare, cosmetics, and haircare from leading global and regional brands. This, in turn, enhances brand visibility, accelerates product rollouts, and optimizes exhibitor returns.

The inaugural edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show features participation from over eight key sectors within the beauty industry, encompassing cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrances, organic beauty solutions, men’s grooming products, ingredient manufacturers and suppliers, and specialized beauty-focused e-commerce companies.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com