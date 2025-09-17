Muscat: Khedmah, the leading digital services platform in the Sultanate of Oman, took part in COMEX 2025, showcasing a wide range of digital solutions designed to simplify users’ daily lives across various sectors.

During the exhibition, Khedmah showcased a broad range of services, including bill payments, mobile top-ups, traffic fine payments, home gas delivery, the purchase and top-up of entertainment vouchers, and food delivery through the Khedmah Delivery app, along with innovative digital solutions designed to enhance customer experience and streamline daily operations.

Additionally, Khedmah and Taageer Finance signed a memorandum of understanding during the exhibition to provide innovative digital loan solutions for Khedmah’s customers, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing financial flexibility and advancing digital innovation in the Sultanate.

In this context, Zaaima Al Qasimi, Senior Manager - Business Development at Khedmah, said: "Our participation in COMEX 2025 provides an ideal opportunity to showcase our diverse digital solutions and the range of services we offer to users. It underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience and delivering comprehensive digital services that meet their daily needs. The exhibition also enables us to engage effectively with like-minded organizations, connect directly with our customers, and continue innovating to strengthen our digital offerings."

Khedmah’s participation in the exhibition represents an important step in reinforcing its position as a leading digital services platform, while highlighting the innovation and convenience it offers to users across various sectors in the Sultanate.

It is worth noting that Khedmah has been a leader in billing and collection services. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, insuring and renewing vehicle ownerships. Additionally, it provides services such as purchasing entertainment channel vouchers, donating to charitable organizations, among many others. These services are available through the company’s widespread branch network, covering most regions in Oman, as well as its digital platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.