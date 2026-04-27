Beverly Hills, California: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, taking place in Beverly Hills, California. The conference will convene global leaders from healthcare, finance, technology, policy, and academia to explore solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, with a focus on advancing innovation, investment, and cross-sector collaboration.

As part of the program, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSH, will participate in a dedicated session on the future of cancer care, contributing to global discussions on how health systems can evolve to deliver more integrated, scalable, and outcome-driven oncology models. His participation will highlight the need to move beyond isolated breakthroughs toward system-level transformation that enables earlier detection, faster intervention, and continuous learning across the cancer care continuum.

Through its participation, KFSH will engage with global stakeholders across sectors to advance dialogue on the next phase of healthcare transformation, with a focus on translating innovation into real-world clinical impact and aligning capital, technology, and care delivery to improve patient outcomes at scale.

The conference will provide a platform for high-level dialogue on investment-driven healthcare innovation, bringing together senior decision-makers from institutions, industry, and capital markets to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation care models worldwide.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.