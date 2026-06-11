Riyadh - As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 investors, over 100 corporates and all seven stock exchanges from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

With the opening remarks delivered by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Group PLC, the conference’s first panel featured His Excellency Mohammed Bin Abdullah ElKuwaiz, Chairman of Capital Markets Authority Saudi Arabia, who discussed resilience, reform and the next phase of growth in relation to the Kingdom’s debt and equity capital markets infrastructure.

More broadly, the four-day event centered on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long term exposure to the region.

Faris AlGhannam, CEO and Board Member, HSBC Saudi Arabia said: “Saudi Arabia’s development of consistent regulatory frameworks and the evolution of its’ debt and equity capital markets over the last decade has secured the confidence of the global investor community in the wake of regional disruption. Through decisive policy making, ample sovereign wealth reserves and long-term infrastructure pipelines, both corporates and investors are staying the course.”

Joining the conference, Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange said: “The Saudi capital market has become an increasingly important destination for international investors seeking exposure to one of the world’s most ambitious economic transformation stories. Supported by a growing and diversified issuer base, enhanced market accessibility, and continued innovation across our products and services, we are creating deeper opportunities for investors to participate in the Kingdom’s long-term growth. The strong interest seen at this year’s conference highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing prominence within global capital markets.”

Conversations at the conference also reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure. Investors discussed the region’s growing focus on AI-enabled growth, including expectations that Saudi Arabia could see the highest data centre-related revenue growth across the GCC at around 49% CAGR over 2025–30.

HSBC Saudi Arabia has been consistently expanding its capabilities to facilitate both foreign and domestic institutional flows in the Kingdom’s financial markets, including becoming the first Qualified Foreign Investor in 2015 and supporting the launch of Asia’s first Saudi Arabian Exchange Traded Fund in Hong Kong and cross listing to mainland China.

Earlier this year HSBC announced the expansion of its existing fund administration capabilities to include private assets, in a move that supports the rising allocation of asset owners, asset managers and financial sponsors towards private markets, including from both foreign and domestic investment.[1] In addition, HSBC was appointed as an International Primary Dealer by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and National Debt Management Center (NDMC) in May, enabling the global bank to act as an intermediary between foreign investors and Saudi Arabia’s local government debt instruments.[2]

Media enquiries to:

Ahmad Othman

ahmad.othman@hsbc.com

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

www.hsbc.ae

[1] HSBC supports Saudi Arabia’s growing private markets with expanded product suite, 28 April 2026

[2] Saudi Ministry of Finance and National Debt Management Center signed an agreement with HSBC to join the Primary Dealers Program of the Government’s Local Debt Instruments