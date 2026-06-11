6–8 October 2026 | Fairmont Udaipur Palace, Rajasthan, India

DUBAI, UAE / UDAIPUR, INDIA — QnA International, the organiser behind the world's most prestigious B2B platform for destination weddings, today announced the 17th edition of the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress — marking a landmark moment as the Congress sets foot on Indian soil for the very first time. DWP Congress 2026 will be held from 6 to 8 October at the magnificent Fairmont Udaipur Palace, with Fairmont Udaipur Palace as the Host Palace Partner. The announcement follows a landmark success at DWP Congress Macao in April 2026 and signals India's arrival as a premier global destination for luxury wedding events and trade. More than 350 of the world's foremost luxury destination wedding planners, creative suppliers, hoteliers, tourism boards, and industry visionaries are expected to converge in Udaipur for three days of curated business meetings, networking, education, and immersive experiences.

According to industry estimates, the global destination wedding market is projected to surpass USD 400 billion by 2030, with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing luxury celebration markets globally. The country now attracts not only domestic celebrations at scale but also an increasing number of high-net-worth international weddings seeking authentic cultural experiences, heritage venues, and world-class hospitality.

"Bringing DWP Congress to India for the first time is a defining milestone, not just for the Congress, but for the global destination wedding industry. India has long been the world's most celebrated canvas for luxury weddings, and Udaipur, with its timeless romance and regal grandeur, is the perfect stage for this chapter. Partnering with Fairmont Udaipur Palace was an inspired choice: a property that embodies modern Indian luxury at its finest, offering the scale, warmth, and experiential depth our global delegates deserve. We look forward to showcasing India's extraordinary wedding ecosystem to the world's most influential names in destination celebrations."— Sidh N.C., Director, QnA International

Now in its second decade, DWP Congress has grown into an institution that unites the most influential names in destination weddings and luxury celebrations across more than 75 countries. Past editions have spanned Athens, Mauritius, Florence, Phuket, Los Cabos, Dubai, Lake Como, Georgia, Rhodes, Bali, Doha, Victoria Falls, Colombo, Aqaba, and Macao — each edition leaving a lasting imprint on the host destination and its wedding industry.

A defining feature of DWP Congress 2026 is its Host Palace Partner, Fairmont Udaipur Palace, one of India's most iconic and celebrated luxury destinations. Set against the sweeping Aravalli Hills, the Palace spans an 18-acre estate with over 1,40,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event spaces, including Jewel, one of India's largest ballrooms, the ceremonial gardens of Jashn Bagh, and the dramatic Chand Baori venue. Envisioned as a modern palace destination that blends timeless Rajputana grandeur with contemporary luxury and highly personalised service, Fairmont Udaipur Palace offers scale without losing intimacy — making it the natural home for the world's most influential gathering of destination wedding professionals.

"At Fairmont Udaipur Palace, we believe in the art of celebration — creating moments that bring people together through culture, emotion, hospitality, and meaningful experiences. Partnering with DWP Congress 2026 as the Host Palace Partner was a natural extension of our vision to position Udaipur among the world's most inspiring luxury celebration destinations. As the Congress comes to India for the very first time, we are truly excited to welcome the global wedding fraternity and bring this prestigious platform to the country in a setting that reflects the grandeur, culture, and modern luxury of India." — Mr. Vishrut Gupta, General Manager, Fairmont Udaipur Palace

For international wedding planners and delegates, the Palace promises an immersive journey into the spirit of Rajasthan, guided by Fairmont's signature philosophy of Make Special Happen. The Congress experience will weave together curated culinary journeys from chef-led tastings and traditional Rajasthani feasts to elevated modern Indian cuisine and bespoke sundowner experiences. Alongside wellness offerings, including sound healing and aqua sound healing, live cultural performances, artisanal showcases, and thoughtfully designed evening events. Every touchpoint is crafted to give delegates an authentic sense of the scale, warmth, and sophistication that define destination weddings in Udaipur.

Delegates will participate in pre-scheduled business meetings, thought leadership sessions, destination showcases, educational masterclasses, networking experiences, and curated cultural journeys designed to generate meaningful business opportunities and long-term industry partnerships.

India's destination wedding market represents one of the most dynamic and high-value segments in global luxury travel and events. Combining unmatched scale, deep cultural diversity, world-class operational expertise, and a growing constellation of trophy venues, India offers international wedding planners a destination unlike any other. DWP Congress 2026 will provide delegates with direct access to India's thriving wedding ecosystem, facilitating the kinds of relevant, lasting partnerships that define the DWP experience.

Luxury destination weddings are also evolving rapidly, moving beyond traditional formats into highly immersive, experience-led celebrations where authenticity, cultural connection, and personalised storytelling take centre stage. Multi-day wedding itineraries, conscious luxury, and guest experience design have become defining expectations among international clientele, and Udaipur, with its living canvas of palaces, still waters, and timeless romance, sits at the intersection of all of them.

"We are seeing luxury destination weddings evolve into highly immersive, experience-led celebrations where guests seek far more than a traditional wedding format. International clientele today are prioritising authenticity, cultural connection, and personalised storytelling — and there is a growing preference for multi-day itineraries that combine celebrations with curated wellness activities, local cultural immersion, and bespoke entertainment. As India hosts DWP Congress 2026 for the first time, the story of Fairmont Udaipur Palace is really the story of a new era of Indian luxury hospitality — one that blends global sophistication with Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, while staying true to our philosophy of Make Special Happen."— Mr. Vishrut Gupta, General Manager, Fairmont Udaipur Palace

As the world increasingly turns toward experience-led luxury, cultural authenticity, and meaningful celebration, DWP Congress 2026 promises to be more than a gathering of industry leaders. It will be a defining moment for India, for Udaipur, and for the future of destination weddings worldwide.

For more information, https://dwpcongress.com/