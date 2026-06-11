As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

Opened by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Group PLC, discussions centred on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region. The conference also welcomed His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK, alongside Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO, ADX, and Hamed Ali, CEO, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, who participated in the conference programme.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “The UAE’s capital markets continue to demonstrate resilience and structural depth, supported by strong economic fundamentals, a diversified investor base and a clear long-term growth agenda. While recent events have tested markets globally, we have seen investor confidence return as volatility has eased and risk premiums have normalised. The level of engagement we are seeing from international investors at this year’s conference reflects continued global interest in UAE-listed opportunities and conviction in the market’s role as a gateway for regional and international capital.”

Conversations at the conference reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure. HSBC recently became the first international bank to serve as a General Clearing Member on ADX, expanding global investor access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. This complements HSBC’s $550m financing for Core42 (G42 Group) to scale global AI infrastructure and accelerate AI cloud and compute deployments across the US and Europe.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, stated: “Periods of uncertainty reveal the true strength of a market. Abu Dhabi's capital markets and listed companies have continued to deliver with strength and discipline, reflected in solid corporate results, sustained business continuity, and an ability to secure meaningful commercial opportunities regardless of the varying global environment. This resilience is seen in the performance of our market. With a market capitalization of 2.8 trillion dirham (about $770 billion), ADX recorded 85 billion dirham (about $23.2 billion) in trading activity (representing a 22% year-on-year increase) and foreign investors accounting for 47.5% of total trading value in the first quarter of 2026. ADX-listed companies have distributed 66.2 billion dirham (about $18 billion) in dividends in the same period and continued to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns and sustained business growth. We will continue to connect more global investors with Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth story and expand investors’ access to the dynamic investment opportunities via ADX.”

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Dubai’s capital markets have continued to demonstrate resilience, momentum and focus, and this year’s HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference is a reflection of that sustained investor confidence. In the first quarter of 2026, average daily trading value on DFM exceeded AED 1 billion — up 56% year-on-year — with foreign investors accounting for 54% of total trading value and 79% of new investor registrations coming from international markets.

As the largest international bank in the UAE, HSBC is leveraging its extensive global network to serve as the preferred banking partner in Asia for Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, supporting their efforts to attract global investment and drive long-term economic growth in the country.

In 2026, HSBC celebrates 80 years in the UAE, as the first bank to open doors locally in 1946.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

Ahmad Othman

ahmad.othman@hsbc.com