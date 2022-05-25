Sanad and Triumph Group signed an MoU to collaborate on the provision of next-generation engine MRO capabilities in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The sixth edition of the Global Aerospace Summit 2022, hosted by Mubadala, has been a key platform for the signing of partnerships and collaboration agreements among leading organizations across the aerospace, aviation, space and defence sectors.

During the summit, LeoLabs, announced a multi-million dollar award to provide data and services for the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF). LeoLabs will deliver its LEO data and services platform and a full set of training to empower JASDF operators to utilize a range of data and tools, including tracking and monitoring, collision avoidance among other services.

Sanad and Triumph Group also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining their plans to collaborate on the provision of next-generation engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This agreement between both parties aims to collaborate to provide critical MRO solutions for multiple engine types for aerospace and aviation industry operators across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The parties also intend to jointly provide MRO solutions for V2500, CFM and GE90 engine accessory repairs and overhauls.

During day two, Eytan Eshel, Chief Technology Officer at Israel Aerospace Industries highlighted the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders to regulate advanced technologies in the aviation sector. This includes AI and autonomous technologies that can be used in aviation marking the impact of using single pilot solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce costs in operations.

James Hogan, Chairman of Knighthood Capital spoke about the future of aviation and said: “The global pandemic has been the biggest systemic shock in the history of aviation, but that does give a unique opportunity for airlines that can move fast to respond to the situation. Smart operators will treat this as a ‘blank sheet of paper’ moment, looking to reinvent processes, products and mind-sets. There is a huge opportunity in front of us for airlines to create a golden age of innovation and service.

Hogan add that the airlines that use these levers will be the winners of the coming decades. “Make no mistake: aviation is a hugely resilient industry and will recover from this systemic shock as it always has before. In previous recoveries – from 9/11, SARS and so on – there have always been winners that used the crisis to surge ahead. We’re about to see those winners emerge this time – and they will be the airlines that take advantage of the blank sheet of paper moment.”

Roberto Sabatini, Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Khalifa University of Science and Technology stressed on the need for governments, industry leaders and academia to work together on integrating digital transformation and sustainability in their business models. Roberto highlighted the role of these advanced technologies on our day to day lives and how it can enhance operations, experiences and services in the aviation and aerospace industry.

This edition of the Summit is the first in-person edition of the Summit since the 2018 edition, welcoming around 1,000 C-level leaders, experts and specialists from across the aviation, aerospace, space and defence sectors.

The interactive Summit programme is designed to foster collaboration, encourage partnerships and provide bold, disruptive solutions. In addition, the 2022 event added new elements such as a dedicated start-up mentorship clinic lead by Aerospace Xelerated, and technology leadership briefings, focused on implementation of technology in the aerospace sector.

