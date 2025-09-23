Riyadh: QnA International is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 4th Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress—it set a new benchmark for the region’s business and luxury travel sector. Hosted recently on September 15th-16th at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh, the invitation-only gathering brought together global travel suppliers, premium destinations, and Saudi Arabia’s most influential buyers in the MICE, corporate, and luxury travel space.

The two-day program featured thought-provoking discussions, innovation showcases, and curated one-to-one meetings, all designed to unlock new growth opportunities. Her Highness Princess Norah Abdulmohsen Al Saud, a Protocol & VIP Relation Expert, one of the key speakers for the congress, described the KBLT Congress as “an insightful platform that brought together people from different backgrounds with a common vision. She praised the quality of the attendees and companies for their professionalism and focus on personalised experiences. She added that such events encourage collaboration and sustainable growth and said she looks forward to seeing the outcomes in the future.

Echoing the sentiment, international keynote speaker Bart Berkey, Founder & Director of Most People Don’t LLC from USA, set the pace with an inspiring opening session that delegates continued to reference throughout the event. “The attention to detail has been phenomenal — among the very best I’ve seen in 35 years of events. The people here truly care and want to exceed expectations,” he noted.

Adding to this, Maya Anurova from the Moscow City Tourism Committee remarked, “The event offered an excellent mix of B2B sessions paired with a well-curated business agenda, striking the right balance between networking and learning.” Building on this perspective, Syed Adnan Ali, Director Airline & Charter Flights Commercials, Fursan Travel and Tourism mentioned “The event was highly informative and provided valuable insights. It also offered excellent opportunities to connect with others and explore new business possibilities.” That energy carried throughout, reinforcing KBLT’s reputation as the Kingdom’s most exclusive B2B platform.

This year’s annual was rich in both substance and engagement. The agenda combined strategic panels on evolving traveler preferences and luxury personalization with destination dialogues that showcased premium offerings to Saudi buyers. Innovation took center stage through sessions highlighting AI, sustainability, and curated experiences. Meanwhile, the B2B matchmaking program generated hundreds of targeted business meetings, praised by participants for their quality and outcomes. As Youssef Sakr, Director of Sales, Accor, noted: “The sessions were engaging and interactive, creating a valuable environment for discussions and connections.”

Global sponsors echoed the Congress’s importance in shaping the future of Saudi outbound travel. “Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing outbound travel markets in the world. For Celebrity Cruises, it’s a key focus because of the rising demand among Saudi travelers for luxury, distinctive, and immersive experiences,” shared Mahmoud Basyouny, Celebrity Cruises. Supporting partners from Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Georgia, and YES (Your Event Solution) reinforced the Saudi market’s growing global impact, pledging deeper investment and long-term collaboration.

Speakers at the Congress shared their positive experiences. Daniel Ponzo, Managing Director of Zahid Travel Group, said: “Being part of the panel for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia has been truly amazing. The quality improves year on year with new suppliers, and there are many exciting collaborations already in the pipeline. The Saudi market is showing strong interest in wellness travel, opening global opportunities.” Fikry Altowayan, CEO of Mahara Travel and Tourism, added: “KBLT has been an exceptional experience. Compared to last year, it’s improved significantly, offering valuable networking and insightful sessions. I see potential business with several companies offering new destinations and options for our clients.”

Beyond structured meetings, the atmosphere of the Congress fostered genuine connections and lasting impressions. Delegates emphasized the exclusivity and professionalism of the platform, noting its ability to blend strategic insight with meaningful business outcomes.

Reflecting on the event’s vision, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, commented: “The KBLT Congress was designed to be the Kingdom’s definitive meeting point where the aspirations of Saudi buyers intersect with the world’s leading suppliers. We are pleased with the overwhelming response for this year, and our aim was to create a high-level environment where meaningful business connections flourish, innovative ideas are exchanged, and the future of luxury and business travel is shaped in alignment with Vision 2030.”

As meetings concluded, deals were initiated, and partnerships advanced, the 4th Annual KBLT Congress once again affirmed its stature—not just as a platform for networking, but as a launchpad for what’s next in Saudi Arabia’s outbound business and luxury travel journey.

About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.