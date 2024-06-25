Sharjah: Through their shared efforts in advancing innovative educational practices and reading materials, Kalimat Group and Reggio Children – Italy have solidified their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration marks a milestone after six years of successful cooperation, setting the stage for enhanced educational initiatives and mutual growth to the betterment of children in their respective regions and beyond.

Reggio Children promotes, gives value and defends the wealth of knowledge developed, in more than 65 years, by the infant toddler centres and preschools of the Municipality of Reggio Emilia, a city in northern Italy. This experience is known as the Reggio Emilia Approach®

A commitment to excellence in education and publications

The MoU outlines a commitment from Kalimat Group to organise seminars, exhibitions as well as ateliers (workshops) in collaboration with the educational centre based in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Furthermore, the agreement includes the translation, publication, or distribution of at least five Reggio Children publications, all under the supportive guidance of the Italian institution.

The collaboration between the entities from Sharjah and Italy represents another momentous step forward in their shared mission to revolutionise education through cross-cultural partnerships and innovation. By publishing quality material and creating highly effective learning experiences, Kalimat Group and Reggio Children aim to empower children and educators to reach their full potential.

A long-standing and successful partnership

This agreement is another benchmark in their long-standing and successful partnership, and aligns with the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of the Kalimat Group, who has been instrumental in fostering numerous joint projects, research initiatives, and educational programs aimed at enriching the learning experiences of children and educators.

The ‘Horouf Reggio Conference’ held in Sharjah in 2018 serves as a prime example of their fruitful collaboration. Organised by Horouf, a subsidiary of Kalimat Group, in collaboration with Reggio Children, the conference brought together teachers and education experts highlighting the ‘Reggio Emilia Approach’ to education which emphasises children's mental development through language and self-expression.

The MoU reinforces a continual dedication of the two entities to enhancing learning experiences for children and educators, and furthering their mutual goals of promoting quality publications, innovative educational practices and research.