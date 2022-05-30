Jordanian team ranks 3rd place in the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East

8 teams from the Middle East will compete in the global event held in Shenzhen, China in June

Jordan: The Jordanian team is participating in the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 to be held in June and taking place in Shenzhen, China. Ranked in 3rd place in the 5th Huawei ICT Competition Middle East region, the Jordanian team will be joining seven other teams from the Middle East region in the global finals which will be streamed live to a worldwide audience.

Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 is the culmination of a one-year journey that started in June2021, beginning with the national preliminary competition followed by the national finals held in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office and, finally, the regional finals. This year's competition provided training and competition tracks in advanced technologies such as intelligent applications, cloud computing and big data. Worldwide, over 125,000 students, 2,000 universities and 85 countries/regions participated in this year's contest.

The winning Jordanian team included Zaid Ahmad Ali Jarrar, Mais Al-Reem Mohammad Abdel Rahman, Yazan Mohammad Radwan Yacoub from Al-Balqa Applied University, and their tutor Njad Amin Abed Ali Najdawi.

Ethan Wang, CEO, Huawei Jordan, said, "We are delighted with returning to the physical-style ICT competition where we again celebrate innovation and creativity. As digital transformation accelerates, we want to support the communities where we serve with the opportunity and platforms to develop impactful technologies that will change lives. Teams from Jordan and Pakistan made it to the podium in last year’s global competition finals and we are confident that the Jordanian team will perform as admirably this year."

The Huawei Innovation Competition was held for the second consecutive year parallel to the ICT Competition. The Innovation Competition empowers undergraduate students and their teachers to use innovative technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data and develop their cybersecurity research skills – to create valuable and impactful applications for society.

With the theme of "Connection, Glory, Future," the Huawei ICT competition bridges the gap between Huawei and universities/colleges, education, and the ICT industry, students and enterprises' talent requirements, and promotes competition, learning, and development. The competition provides an international stage for up-and-coming students, giving them recognition, and raising the industry's profile of teachers and universities/colleges. The contest allows participants to grow in the process, improve the start point of their career, benefit from digital technologies, and develop towards a better future.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei