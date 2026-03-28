Amman, Jordan – The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan continues its efforts to host the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 on 21 April 2026 at the Dead Sea, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and with the participation of Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, alongside senior European and international officials and investors.

As the Conference comes at a time of an increasingly complex regional landscape, Jordan stands as a stable and economically- resilient country, reinforcing its position as a trusted investment destination and a strategic regional partner.

Preparations are focused on delivering a high-caliber portfolio of investment-ready opportunities across priority sectors, including water security, green energy, digital infrastructure, and strategic minerals, in alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision.

The Conference represents a concrete translation of the Jordan–EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership into bankable investment opportunities, supported by a European financial package valued at €3 billion. The package will be deployed through innovative financial instruments designed to de-risk investments and accelerate project implementation.

The event will also highlight Jordan's strategic geographic position as a regional gateway, connecting supply chains to regional and global markets, supported by a network of trade agreements providing access to more than 140 international markets.

Minister of Investment, Dr. Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, said: "The Conference is focused on presenting investors with clearly defined, executable opportunities that enable direct engagement in high-value projects within a stable and competitive business environment. It is designed to facilitate partnerships and translate opportunities into tangible investments."

He added: "The Conference will serve as a results-oriented platform, featuring sector-specific tracks and structured business engagements, including B2B and G2B meetings, aimed at accelerating investment flows and strengthening private–public collaboration."

On his part, His Excellency Pierre-Christophe Chatzizavas, Ambassador of the EU to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, highlighted: “We are proud to announce the EU-Jordan Investment Conference, a high-level event marked by the participation of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This signals the strength and resilience of our partnership, especially in times of regional uncertainty. The conference marks the start of a renewed, elevated collaboration that will bring our business communities closer together and unlock new opportunities, stimulating greater EU investment in Jordan’s dynamic economy."

Hosting the Conference at this juncture sends a clear signal. Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and through the strength of its institutions, continues to advance with confidence along its economic trajectory. Challenges become opportunities. And with each step, the Kingdom further cements its role as a regional hub for investment and sustainable growth.

For more information:

Joey Tawil, OMNES Media

joey@omnesmedia.com

pr@omnesmedia.com