JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA: (AI Media Group) Africa’s largest Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation event, AI Expo Africa, will be running its highly acclaimed conference & trade show at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa 2-3 November.

Now entering its 6th year, the annual AI Expo Africa unites regional and international suppliers of the latest cutting edge 4IR technologies, from the biggest global brands to the smallest and newest local SMMEs. The core focus of the show are real world applications you can deploy today with an audience comprised of Enterprise and Government buyers, deployment & service providers, start-ups, educators, NGOs and ecosystem builders.

Nonnie Kubeka, Executive Director of the Gauteng Convention & Event Bureau stated, “The Gauteng Region has a significant and growing tech ecosystem focused on 4IR technologies and we are really happy to see our regional SMMEs being represented in numbers at AI Expo Africa. The event is aimed at helping connect buyers and suppliers around one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy. AI is impacting all industries and certain aspects of society so its key we as a region, and a nation, have a focus on this sector as it’s a key pillar of our ICT activities and we want to showcase the local ecosystem to a regional and international audience.”

With a community of 50k+ practitioners, the show format is built upon the phenomenal success of the previous five annual events that have cemented AI Expo Africa as the largest business gathering of its kind, attended by Enterprise buyers, Governments, 4IR practitioners, decision makers, international trade missions, vendors, SMMEs and global brands.

Dr Nick Bradshaw, CEO & Founder of AI Expo Africa stated, “This is our 6th Anniversary Edition and biggest show to-date, with over 90+ companies in the expo hall, many of which are local and regional SMMEs. The buzz since the launch of ChatGPT and generative AI in 2022 means we have a whole new category of companies and speakers discussing the latest tools and techniques that anyone can get to grips with."

The show will be attended by 1300+ delegates and we have 50+ speakers plus a range of show features like; the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Women in AI Pavilion, the Start-up Zone, a University R&D Poster Zone, a Gen AI / VR / Robot showcase, seven networking sessions, four Skills Workshops. Last year several VCs identified local tech companies they want to invest in and with new start-ups exhibiting at the show there is sure to be similar interest again this year.

In this year's event, the GIZ Women in AI Pavilion will showcase nine innovative smart technology start-ups led by women. The Digital Skills for Jobs and Income project implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German government (BMZ) is committed to empowering and improving young women and girls' digital skills and facilitating integration into South Africa's burgeoning digital economy. "Facilitating networking opportunities and showcasing inspirational female role models within the digital economy is of paramount importance to enhance women's participation in South Africa's digital transformation," emphasises Godfrey Nkosi, the dedicated Technical Advisor at GIZ.

All delegates that join the event can secure a FREE copy of the “State of AI in Africa Report” and are encouraged to join the newly created SA AI Association that is promoting the use of Responsible AI and will be present at the show. Learn more www.aiexpoafrica.com

Contact details

Press & Media enquiries@aimediagroup.co.za