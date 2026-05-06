The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held a specialised informative workshop titled ‘The Impact of Digital Transformation on Legislative Drafting’, with broad participation from legal professionals across government entities.

Led by Dr. Faisal Hassan Al Omari, Legal Advisor at the SLC General Secretariat, the workshop explored the evolving landscape of legislative drafting in an era defined by digital transformation across various fields. The session covered the legislative lifecycle, from preparation and analysis to drafting, evaluation, and review, while examining the growing role of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in enabling more informed, flexible, and effective legislation.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, said, “Digital transformation is no longer an option in legislative work; it has become a fundamental driver of a more advanced and integrated legislative ecosystem. From analysis and drafting to the study and assessment of impact, it underpins a modern legislative infrastructure built on precision, proactivity, and flexibility. The use of digital technologies, particularly data analytics and artificial intelligence, unlocks new avenues to enhance the efficiency of legislative drafting. It enables more robust legislative impact assessments, improves the quality of legal drafting, and strengthens the flexibility of legislative frameworks, allowing them to keep pace with rapid changes and anticipate the future needs.”

H.E. added, “Digital transformation plays a pivotal role in shaping the roadmap for future legislative models that focus on transparency and openness, empower digital tools for community participation, and advance development and economic competitiveness, in line with national ambitions to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.”

Dr. Faisal Al Omari said, “The workshop is part of the SLC General Secretariat’s efforts to advance legislative practices and methodologies. It provides a valuable platform to deepen understanding of the latest technologies that are shaping modern legislative systems, particularly in areas such as digital analysis, artificial intelligence, and data-driven legislative impact assessment. The workshop also created an important space for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, enabling discussions around global best practices. This aligns with efforts to adopt more flexible legislative models that support government entities, within their respective jurisdictions, to respond swiftly and effectively to rapid developments. We will build on the outcomes of the workshop to explore ways to enhance the mechanisms for preparing and drafting legislation, in line with the national directives to further develop a legislative ecosystem that advances sustainable development.”

The workshop explored how digital transformation can be leveraged to enhance the quality and efficiency of legislative drafting. It also examined the evolving legislative environment, highlighting key digital tools, associated challenges, and emerging opportunities to build a more agile and responsive legislative ecosystem capable of meeting future requirements.

Additionally, the workshop covered several key themes, including the role of digital transformation in the legislative field and its impact on reshaping legislation; the objectives of digital transformation in the legislative process; the legal dimensions of digital transformation; the legislative lifecycle in light of digital transformation. It also examined the advantages of digital transformation in the preparation and drafting of legislation, alongside challenges and risks, as well as mechanisms to address them. Furthermore, the workshop highlighted Dubai’s experience in preparing and drafting legislation under digital transformation.

This workshop forms part of a series of the training and awareness initiatives organised by the SLC General Secretariat. Through these initiatives, the General Secretariat seeks to strengthen the legislative culture among legal professionals within the SLC and across government entities, while enhancing the readiness of the legislative ecosystem to keep pace with rapid digital transformations.

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