Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia has released details of the programme for the 2026 edition, taking place from 22-24 June at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, bringing together investors, developers, operators and policymakers at a defining moment for the region’s hospitality sector.

Positioned as the Kingdom’s leading deal-making and investment platform, FHS connects capital with opportunity. The 2025 edition welcomed more than 1,100 industry leaders and generated over US$1.6 billion in business opportunities, reinforcing its role as a key deal-making forum. 254 investors attended FHS Saudi Arabia last year, managing $ 5.61 trillion in assets.

Global leaders across hospitality, tourism and real estate investment will take centre stage at the event to discuss key industry topics – including a recovery and reset in light of current geopolitical events – and a wealth of other factors and opportunities to advance hospitality and tourism development across the Kingdom.

The line-up of esteemed speakers includes Greg Djerejian, Group Chief Investment & Legal Officer, Red Sea Global; Hamza Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer, Millat Global; Hossam E. Al Basrawi, Chief Executive Officer, Al Rajhi Capital; Jaume Tàpies-Ibern, Founder & Co-Chairman, Aina Hospitality; Joanna Kurowska, Vice President Development, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Khalid Al Gahtani, Chairman & CEO, Rikaz Properties; Khalid Saud Abuhaimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investment Company; Eng. Meshari Al Nahari, Chief Executive Officer, Aseer Investment; Miriam Palà, Guest Experience Director, King Salman International Airport; Muin Serhan, Chief Executive Officer, Amsa Hospitality; Neil Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Soneva; Omar bin Ahmed Al-Abdullatif, Chief Executive Officer, Blacksand; Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Rotana; Phillip J. Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU); Ragad Al-Nasser, Chief Investment Officer, Jabal Ohod Holding; Dr. Stephan Hungeling, Chief Executive Officer, H World International, and Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, TAIBA.

Under the theme ‘Where Opportunity Meets Capital’ the programme will address the full spectrum of hospitality investment, from real estate, technology & innovation, to wellness & lifestyle, along with the return of the ever-popular Branded Residences Forum and much-anticipated FHS Start-up Den. A series of FHS Intelligence Talks will take a deep dive into the factors affecting the sector with expert insight and analysis from government representatives and leading industry figures.

With investors playing a central role in industry development, special focus has been placed on curated investor sessions and high-level networking designed to translate dialogue into transactions. The Summit’s dedicated Investor Lounge will facilitate investment project presentations, capital matching, and strategic partnerships, while serving as a key gateway for international capital entering Saudi Arabia.

The FHS awards programme is also back for 2026, with accolades for the people whose dedication and commitment are pivotal to the past, present and future success of the industry. This year’s summit features the Leadership Award, Future Leader Award and Impact Leader Award.

The 2026 edition gets under way on Monday evening, 22 June, with the grand welcome reception hosted by Al Khozama Investment Company at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh. The main programme kicks off on Tuesday morning, 23 June, with sessions dedicated to recovery, resilience and recalibrating growth strategies amid ongoing regional uncertainty. Over the course of the packed two-day programme, more than 30 presentations, debates, forums and networking events will be held.

Ali Shahid, CEO at FHS organiser The Bench, said: “The FHS agenda is designed to drill down into – and react to – the most pressing and relevant issues and opportunities affecting the region’s hospitality and tourism sector. This year’s programme includes a dedicated, in-depth session on getting back to business in light of the events of the past few weeks, as well as our usual, much anticipated line-up of discussions, events, networking opportunities and tailored forums that provide real insight, unrivalled advice and expert opinion.

“We look forward to welcoming back our regular participants – and delegates attending for the first time – to FHS Saudi Arabia in June for strong debate, deep analysis and a wealth of opportunities to be part of KSA’s future hospitality industry.

Visit the FHS Saudi Arabia 2026 website for more information about the event, and discover the full agenda here.

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 22-24 June 2026

Location: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sponsors: Al Khozama Investment and Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh as Host Sponsors; Taiba Investments as Founding Partner; alrajhi bank, Amsa Hospitality, Blacksand, China - Chongqing District Pavilion, Elaf, Ewaa Hotels, Jabal Omar Development Company, Radisson Hotel Group and Red Sea Group as Strategic Partners; BWH Hotels, ClubMed, IHG, Italia Hospitality, Rotana, The Ascott Limited and The Torch Doha as Headline Sponsors; Accor, Aleph Hospitality, BAAN Holding, Blacklane, H World International, HAMA MEA, House of Attention, JT+Partners, Knight Frank, KOFISI, Legacy Hotels Holding, Minor Hotels, Quo, Serb Holding Co., Sommet Education, STR, The First Group Hospitality, IHCL, Tourism Economics and Wyndham as Sponsors; AIRE, DAR Engineering, iReserved, Melia Hotels International, Rove Hotels, Safir Hotels & Resorts, Shaza Hotels, Sophos Technogym and WhiteWater as Exhibitors.

About Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

Media contact:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director In2 Consulting

Email: anne@in2consulting.com