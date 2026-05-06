With Uzbekistan’s Recent Islamic Finance Law Announcement, The CIS Islamic Banking & Finance Forum in Tashkent sets the Stage for Accelerated Implementation and Stronger Cross-Border Collaboration Across the Region

Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a globally recognized Advisory, Consultancy, and Capacity-Building Organization in Islamic finance, has announced the organization of the 5th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum, scheduled to take place on July 09, 2026, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The forum will be held under the theme “Advancing Islamic Finance for Sustainable Growth Across CIS,” bringing together Regulators, Central Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, Shariah Scholars, And Industry Experts from across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and beyond.

The CIS region is increasingly recognized as a promising frontier for Islamic Finance, supported by evolving Regulatory Frameworks, growing demand for Shariah-Compliant Financial Solutions, and rising interest from both Domestic and International Investors. Uzbekistan, in particular, is making notable progress toward introducing Islamic Banking Regulations and Fostering Financial Inclusion.

The forum will feature high-level discussions on key industry themes, including Islamic Finance Development and Regulatory Frameworks, Shariah Governance aligned with International Standards, and Unlocking Sectoral Growth through Takaful, Ijarah, Human Capital Development, and Islamic Fintech. It will also highlight the Strategic Role of Islamic Finance in Attracting Foreign Investment to the CIS Region.

In addition to the main conference, the event will feature an Awards & Recognition segment celebrating excellence and innovation in Islamic finance, along with a two-day post-event workshop on “Product Structuring and Risk Management in Islamic Finance” on July 10-11, 2026 at the Uzbekistan Banking Association (UBA), offering practical insights into Shariah-Compliant Financial Solutions and Operational Frameworks.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), stated: “The CIS region is emerging as a strategic frontier for Islamic finance, with Uzbekistan playing a pivotal role in this transformation. Through the 5th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum, we aim to bring together global expertise and regional stakeholders to accelerate awareness, strengthen regulatory understanding, and facilitate the practical implementation of Shariah-compliant financial solutions.”

Zaib-un-Nisa, Regional Lead – Islamic Finance Development Division (CIS) at AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), added: “Our focus is on Bridging Knowledge Gaps and Building Local Capacity to support the development of a strong and resilient Islamic Finance Ecosystem. This forum will serve as a catalyst for enhancing Awareness, Strengthening Institutional Readiness, and enabling Practical Implementation of Islamic Finance across Uzbekistan and the wider CIS region.”

AlHuda CIBE brings extensive global experience in advancing Islamic finance through high-level forums, advisory services, and capacity-building initiatives. The organization has successfully delivered Conferences, Executive Trainings, And Industry Engagements across key markets including Malaysia, UAE, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, African Region and Central Asia.

With a strong track record of Engaging Regulators, Central Banks, Financial Institutions, and International Investors, AlHuda CIBE has consistently contributed to strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing industry awareness, and facilitating cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities.

Building on this global expertise, the 5th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum aim to further support the region’s transition from awareness to implementation, positioning Uzbekistan as a growing hub for Islamic finance in Central Asia.

AlHuda CIBE warmly invites Regulators, Financial Institutions, Investors, Academia, and Industry Stakeholders to join this landmark forum and contribute to shaping the future of Islamic finance in the CIS region.

About the Forum:

The 5th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders, offering a strategic platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and partnership development. The event will place strong emphasis on investment opportunities in Islamic finance, engaging international investors and industry experts to explore practical implementation and strengthen connections with global markets, while supporting the integration of Islamic finance into regional financial systems. For more information and registration process visit: www.alhudacibe.com/cis2026/ , Email: info@alhudacibe.com and Contact: +998 91 888 6180

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

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