Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in partnership with the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative (Zoud), has launched the second edition of the Global Money Week, a key national initiative on the UAE’s financial awareness agenda.

Taking place from 11 to 15 May 2026, this year’s edition forms part of ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy, encourage responsible and sustainable financial behaviour, and equip children and youth with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions. The initiative is also aligned with UAE Centennial 2071, the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, and global efforts to advance the financial empowerment of communities.

The national campaign brings together educational institutions, licensed financial institutions, government entities and private sector organisations, as part of joint efforts to encourage younger generations to adopt sound financial practices and strengthen their ability to make informed financial decisions.

This year’s edition is held under the theme “Smart Money Talks”, reflecting the importance of encouraging open dialogue around financial matters within families and schools, and the role of such dialogue in building financial awareness from an early age.

The organisation of the UAE’s Global Money Week 2026 is aligned with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy led by the CBUAE. It also supports the objectives of Zoud as a national initiative dedicated to advancing financial wellbeing and encouraging sustainable financial behaviours across society. These efforts aim to empower community members to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape with greater awareness, confidence and responsibility.

The UAE’s Global Money Week 2026 focuses on four key pillars:

Promoting saving and financial planning by encouraging individuals to adopt budgeting practices and make informed financial decisions.

by encouraging individuals to adopt budgeting practices and make informed financial decisions. Strengthening family financial resilience by enhancing financial preparedness and supporting long-term financial stability and wellbeing.

by enhancing financial preparedness and supporting long-term financial stability and wellbeing. Encouraging financial dialogue to raise financial awareness and promote responsible financial behaviour across the community.

to raise financial awareness and promote responsible financial behaviour across the community. Empowering youth with financial knowledge and skills to understand digital financial tools and services and use them safely and responsibly.

These pillars are increasingly important in light of the growing use of digital wallets, e-commerce platforms and financial services, which requires practical financial awareness to ensure their safe and responsible use by future generations. This year’s edition also coincides with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, underscoring the central role of families in instilling sound financial habits, promoting financial planning, and supporting financial stability and wellbeing.

The first edition of Global Money Week in the UAE was organised in 2025, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and strengthening financial awareness across society.

Through effective collaboration between government and private sector entities, as well as educational institutions, the campaign reached more than 150 institutions, including over 100 schools across the UAE. This established a strong foundation to build on the outcomes of the first edition, expand the scope of the initiative, and enhance its impact in the next phase.

About Zoud

The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative (Zoud) stems from a national vision to empower individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financial confidence and strengthen economic resilience across different segments of society. The initiative seeks to achieve this through an integrated ecosystem of educational programmes, community-based solutions and innovative digital tools, contributing to a financially aware society that is capable of making responsible financial decisions and supporting a more stable and prosperous future.