Business Lobby 5 Brings Together 60 Startups under the Umbrella of Startup Sync

Startup Sync, an integrated entrepreneurship platform active in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, has announced its strategic sponsorship of the Business Lobby event, set to take place on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Heliopolis Library in Cairo, bringing together a select group of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.

The fifth edition of Business Lobby will take place as an interactive platform designed to foster meaningful collaboration among key players in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The event aims to turn professional connections into real investment opportunities and scalable partnerships, in line with its vision of redefining modern business communities.

The event marks a new phase of expansion for Business Lobby, one of the startups under Edafa Venture’s portfolio, as part of a broader investment strategy aimed at supporting ventures that strengthen the infrastructure of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Commenting on the event, Yehya Othman, CEO of Business Lobby, said that building business communities has evolved beyond traditional event formats to focus on creating sustainable, interactive environments where entrepreneurs and investors can translate connections into impactful, long-term partnerships.

Othman added that the fifth edition is being held under the sponsorship of Startup Sync, a platform that provides a digital and interactive environment bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in one place, enhancing opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and the formation of long-term strategic partnerships.

He also noted that the event will feature a select group of entrepreneurs and experts in artificial intelligence, investment, and business development, alongside keynote speakers and specialized guests, with the aim of enriching discussions and facilitating the exchange of insights and experiences with attendees.

For his part, Essam Aly, CEO of Edafa Venture, said that real investment extends beyond capital deployment to include building integrated ecosystems that generate sustainable long-term value.

He added that Edafa Venture is proud to support Business Lobby as one of the promising initiatives reshaping the concept of business communities, noting that the event marks an important step toward strengthening integration within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Aly also expressed Edafa Venture’s ambition to achieve further successes that support startup empowerment and accelerate growth and innovation across the region.

Edafa Venture has played a key role in supporting Business Lobby’s direction since its inclusion in its portfolio, by enhancing its operational capabilities and expanding its vision toward building an integrated business community based on direct interaction between entrepreneurs and investors.

Edafa Venture acquired Business Lobby in November 2024 as part of a strategy aimed at creating a fully integrated ecosystem that empowers startups and connects them with investors locally and internationally.

The current edition features the participation of more than 60 startups, which will be shortlisted to only three winning companies, enhancing competitiveness and improving the quality of investment outcomes generated by the program.

Business Lobby aims to organize four events throughout the current year, starting with the first in May. Two of these events will be held in Egypt, while the year will conclude with an international event in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, as part of the platform’s regional expansion strategy.

The fourth edition of the Business Lobby program, held in August 2025, saw the participation of 40 startups, with 15 companies advancing to the final stage, resulting in the selection of three winning startups. During this edition, Business Lobby successfully connected winning startups with several foreign investors from different countries, reflecting the growing regional and international reach of the program.

Business Lobby is set to deliver a more advanced model in its current edition, combining funding opportunities, investment prospects, and professional development programs. The edition will include cash prizes alongside MBA scholarships for participants, aiming to enhance entrepreneurs’ skills and strengthen their readiness for expansion and growth.

The company also announced the launch of Roboventure competition as part of Edafa Venture’s strategy, introducing a new approach that connects two portfolio companies through shared service offerings. The initiative is designed to improve service quality across both companies, enhance operational efficiency, and create additional value through internal portfolio synergies.

This evolution aligns with Edafa Venture’s broader vision of building an integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem that fosters collaboration between platforms and services, and supports startups in scaling into competitive regional and international businesses.