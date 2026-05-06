H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor sheds light on Ministry’s continuing efforts to support the competitiveness of the UAE’s entrepreneurship ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, participated in a session titled “The Next Decade: The Future Global Standing of Abu Dhabi,” held as part of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026, which drew strong participation from entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and decision-makers.

The session discussed the Ministry’s efforts to support and empower entrepreneurs and SME owners and enhance their access to foreign markets. It highlighted the digital initiatives and tools adopted by the Ministry to improve the efficiency of the entrepreneurship ecosystem and simplify the process of setting up a business in the UAE. Furthermore, it highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position within the broader economic growth trajectory over the next decade, as well as the attractiveness of its business environment and the integrated institutional framework supporting entrepreneurship and investment.

In her remarks during the session, Her Excellency stated that the UAE has successfully built an advanced economic model based on openness, resilience, agility, and confidence in the future, under the guidance of its wise leadership. Today, the UAE has become a global destination for investment, an attractive environment for talent, and a launchpad for businesses from around the world.

H.E. added: “Building on this momentum, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues to work with its partners to develop a more efficient and competitive business environment by updating legislation, streamlining procedures, enhancing digital services, and introducing initiatives that enable entrepreneurs to grow and expand with confidence and stability.”

“The Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues to support the competitiveness of the UAE’s entrepreneurship ecosystem through flagship national initiatives, including the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises, the Future100 initiative, the Riyada Card, and other programmes aimed at empowering national enterprises and opening new horizons for their growth, prosperity, and expansion into international markets,” H.E. stated.

H.E. said: “While the past decade focused on building strong foundations, the coming decade will be one of accelerated achievement and high-impact growth. The UAE benefits from a strategic location connecting global markets, world-class infrastructure, flexible legislation, highly efficient institutions, and a clear economic vision, alongside strategic investments in future-oriented sectors. It also has the ability to attract top talent, foster innovation, and lead transformation in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, sustainability, and emerging industries.”

H.E. continued “These positions the country to effectively seize opportunities and attract creative ideas and leading talent, particularly as the greatest opportunities in the years ahead will belong to those able to combine capital, talent, and markets with speed and efficiency in execution.”

The Assistant Undersecretary reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing engagement with entrepreneurs, listening to their views, addressing the challenges they face, and unlocking new pathways for them to grow and prosper. She noted the importance of forging strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, particularly in light of current developments.

H.E. further emphasised that the success of entrepreneurs is not an individual achievement, but a success for the UAE economy, as every growing company, successful idea, and expanding project adds new value to the national economic ecosystem and enhances its competitiveness regionally and globally.

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