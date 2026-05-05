UAE aims to have world’s first AI-powered trade ministry

Abu Dhabi-UAE. As governments worldwide respond to global disruption by raising trade barriers, UAE leaders at Make it in the Emirates 2026 made the case that industrial strength comes from engineering more collaborative, smarter systems, rather than retreating from global markets.

Speaking on day two of the UAE's flagship industrial platform, senior government officials outlined how the country is embedding localization into trade, healthcare, procurement, talent, and security frameworks.

His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, said the UAE's 36 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) are central to that strategy — helping domestic producers scale globally rather than simply serving local demand.

"Since the start of the CEPA program, these agreements have contributed an additional $140 billion worth of trade."

He added that the UAE's trade agenda is being backed by technology, saying the ministry is partnering with G42 to build a platform that would make it “the world's first AI-powered trade ministry”.

ICV Program Boosting Investor Confidence

Speakers said guaranteed demand is key to turning localization policy into industrial output. Structured procurement pipelines and the In-Country Value (ICV) framework are giving manufacturers the confidence to invest, expand, and hire, they said.

In healthcare, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarooni, Executive Director of Financial Sector and Supporting Services at Emirates Health Services (EHS), said the UAE learned important lessons on localization during the COVID pandemic: “I’m talking about ICU items, critical items, and vaccines – items that do not wait for anybody in the supply chain."

For manufacturers seeking to plug into the UAE’s supply chains, His Excellency Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director General of Fujairah Free Zone, said the infrastructure is already in place.

"Whatever you want, it's at your fingertips."

AI Has Widened the Skills Gap

The UAE's localization agenda depends on people as much as policy, the event heard. His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector at the Department of Government Enablement, said AI has made the global skills challenge harder — not easier — and that nations must respond with structured upskilling.

"The skills gap is actually a global dilemma. Just three or four years ago, it stood at around 50%. After the introduction of AI as an easy tool in everyone's hands, the skills gap actually widened — and nations that embraced that change enforced upskilling programs across all initiatives."

Quality is ‘Invisible Passport’

Bringing the localization conversation to quality infrastructure, Her Excellency Amina Ahmad Mohammad, CEO of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, said accreditation is “a market access tool”, calling it “an invisible passport for any product”.

Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standardization Affairs at MoIAT, said standards are now built into the UAE's trade agreements — and the long-term goal is a lighter touch.

"We have a standalone full chapter on technical barriers to trade in our CEPAs. The ultimate goal is zero standards-based regulation — in some areas, we are already self-regulating."

His Excellency Eng. Fahad Gharib Al-Shamsi, Acting Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Council for Quality and Conformity, echoed that approach: "We are not trying to over-regulate. We are not policing. We are making sure there is justification and safety for the market."

Meanwhile, His Excellency Saleh Lootah, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods, said manufacturers need the system to stay simple: "Complexity steals clarity … Quality should be the center."

Food, Defense are Industrial Priorities

The day's final sessions made the case that industrial sovereignty rests on defence capability and food security.

His Excellency Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, said: "We have proven in the UAE that we not only take security very seriously, but we deliver."

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Othman, Executive Director of Agricultural Affairs at ADAFSA, said food security has been elevated to a national security priority

"Food security is not a sole issue anymore — it is a fundamental aspect built on our national security priorities. We now have more than 25,000 farms, more than 24,000 livestock holdings, and more than 3.5 million heads of livestock. These are the infrastructure to build on."

His Excellency Hamad Mohammed Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said resilience “doesn't come only because you have the equipment”.

“You have to understand the vision, the notion, and the interest of the UAE: order, protection, safety, prevention of harm, and defending,” he said.

The day's discussions, held under the theme "The In-Country Value Opportunity: Creating Long-Term Value", reinforced how the UAE is building systems that keep the economy open, stable, and competitive when global markets come under strain.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD, and organized by the ADNEC Group. The event runs from 4-7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger”.

Media Contact

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the National In‑Country Value (ICV) Programme, the platform connects demand with domestic manufacturing capability, strengthens local supply chains, and supports the localization of 5,000+ products across priority industries. MIITE also provides companies access to more than AED 168 billion in manufacturing and procurement opportunities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Culture

The UAE’s Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing ‘Culture that Inspires the World’, aligning with the wise leadership’s ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry’s goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens’ lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector’s economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector’s ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organises community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programmes, which aim to enhance the local community’s participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit:

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.