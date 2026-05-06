NMDC D&M launched the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Center, the region’s first hydraulic physical modeling test facility

NMDC Infra partnered with Etihad Water and Electricity and Lantania Aguas on the AED 1.046 billion Fujairah I Independent Water Producer (IWP) project

NMDC Energy signed strategic agreements with Energy Masters, Wasco Energy Ltd and Neway Valve to advance manufacturing localization and strengthen industrial supply chains

Presented locally built marine vessels and shipbuilding capabilities

Strengthened digital resilience capabilities through a strategic partnership with CyberGate Defense

Abu Dhabi, UAE; NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, marine dredging and infrastructure development, concluded its participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026 with a series of industrial partnerships, localization initiatives and infrastructure advancements that reinforce its role as an integrated national platform for advanced manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure delivery.

Across the four-day event, the Group demonstrated the scale and integration of its operations across energy, dredging and marine, infrastructure, logistics, and technical services. Its operational footprint includes a fleet of more than 170 specialized vessels and over 480 land equipment units, enabling the delivery of complex offshore and onshore projects through coordinated engineering, fabrication and marine operations.

As part of its participation, NMDC Group advanced a series of agreements spanning industrial localization, energy supply chains, digital infrastructure and water security, while also introducing new engineering and marine capabilities developed within the UAE.

NMDC Dredging & Marine introduced the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Center, the region’s first hydraulic physical modeling test facility. The facility will operate commercially, providing advanced validation capabilities for coastal and marine engineering projects within the UAE while reducing reliance on international laboratories for the simulation and testing of complex offshore infrastructure.

NMDC Infra signed an EPC agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and Lantania Aguas to build the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer (IWP) project. The 60 MIGD seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, with a total project value of AED 1.046 billion, marks a key milestone ahead of the launch of Lantania NMDC Water and reinforces the Group’s contribution to the UAE’s long-term water security agenda.

NMDC Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Masters to establish the UAE’s first manufacturing facility for Electro Submersible Pumps (ESPs), supporting technology transfer and reducing reliance on imported oilfield equipment.

NMDC Energy also signed an agreement with Wasco Energy Ltd on modular fabrication for data centers, and an agreement with Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, focused on the localization of valve manufacturing operations. Together, these agreements strengthen domestic industrial supply chains and expand local manufacturing capabilities supporting the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

A central focus of the Group’s participation was the localization of critical industrial and engineering capabilities across its operations. NMDC LTS showcased its expanding vessel construction and marine support capabilities through a portfolio of locally built marine assets developed at Musaffah workshops. Featured vessels included the Multicat M-21, Pushy Cat workboats and the Tug Boat T9, which support offshore logistics, harbor operations, cargo handling and marine infrastructure projects. The showcase highlighted NMDC LTS’s growing shipbuilding expertise, rapid delivery capabilities and ability to deliver reliable, multipurpose marine vessels supporting regional industrial and offshore operations.

NMDC Group also signed an agreement with CyberGate Defense covering operational technology security, data and AI governance, application security, and AI-driven cybersecurity risk management. The collaboration supports the Group’s broader digital transformation and enterprise resilience objectives.

NMDC Group’s participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026 reinforces its position as one of the UAE’s leading industrial and infrastructure groups. By advancing localization across energy, water, marine engineering and digital infrastructure, the Group continues to support the UAE’s economic diversification agenda and the development of a resilient industrial base enabled by advanced technology and local capability.

About NMDC Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NMDC Group is a home-grown global leader with 50 years of experience, providing cutting-edge engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore and offshore projects, and state of the art marine dredging and construction capabilities. With projects executed across the MENA region and Southeast Asia, NMDC Group offers its clients high-quality turnkey solutions, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and international standards. NMDC Group has a backlog of AED 57.3 billion as of 1Q 2026.

The Group operates through five main business verticals: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC LTS, NMDC Infra, and NMDC Engineering.

For more information, please visit: https://nmdc-group.com/en/