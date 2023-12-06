Abu Dhabi, UAE: Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has joined hands with ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, to launch an insightful diary program focused on food loss and waste. The collaborative initiative engaged more than 30 of Yasmina British Academy’s Year-7 students.

The 7 Days - ne'ma Diary aimed to raise awareness about food loss and waste by encouraging students to record and analyse the amount of food they have wasted over a span of seven days. The program not only fostered a sense of responsibility among the students but also provided valuable insights into the patterns and causes of food waste in their daily lives.

Guided by the 7 Days - ne'ma Diary guidelines, participating students documented the types and quantities of food discarded daily by scaling and photographing the food waste, gaining a firsthand understanding of the impact of their consumption habits.

The findings and insights from the program will be compiled and shared in a report, emphasizing the importance of reducing food waste and promoting sustainable practices in homes and communities.

Reflecting on her participation, Sara AlAmeri, one of the students in the 7 Days - ne'ma Diary, stated, "It was a great experience to learn the importance of reducing food waste. Over the course of seven days, I learned how to reduce food waste by ordering less and only for what you can consume. It certainly increased conversation on food waste among my family."

Sultan Aadel Alhammadi, another participant, echoed Sara's sentiments, describing the 7 Days - ne’ma Diary as an eye-opening experience not only for himself but also for his entire family. The program brought an excellent aspect to his household, prompting the entire family to actively reduce food waste.

The awarding ceremony showcased the total amount of food waste, totalling 10 kg by all participants, and facilitated discussions on students' evolving awareness and future initiatives. The presence of H.E. Mariam AlMheiri, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, added a special touch to the event.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer, Emirates Foundation and ne’ma Committee Secretary General, highlighted the significance of such initiatives: "The 7 Days - ne'ma Diary is designed to instil a sense of responsibility towards sustainable living from a young age. By partnering with JICE, we are expanding the reach of this impactful program and fostering a culture of mindful consumption among the youth."

Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Managing Director at the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At JICE, we believe in the power of education and awareness to drive positive change. Collaborating with ne'ma on this innovative program aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices and the development of environmentally conscious individuals."

Major findings and insights from the initiative will be highlighted during a panel discussion on Friday, 8th December (14:30-16:00), as part of the COP28 UAE agenda. The event will showcase the two winning projects, alongside the event output report.

About Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through investing in various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

About ne’ma:

ne’ma is the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative dedicated to reducing food loss and waste in the United Arab Emirates. Our mission is to inspire sustainable practices in the food industry, schools, and households to create a positive impact on the environment and future generations. For more information, please visit, www.nema.ae.

About Yasmina British Academy:

Yasmina British Academy is a leading educational institution in the UAE, providing high-quality British education. The school is dedicated to fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and social responsibility among its students. For more information, please visit, www.yasminabritishacademy.ae.

