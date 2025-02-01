Sharjah, The Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 celebrates the creativity of a distinguished lineup of Emirati jewellery designers, showcasing their luxurious gold collections and artistic masterpieces that are inspired by the UAE’s rich cultural heritage yet infused with modern sensibilities.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this prestigious exhibition is witnessing a remarkable presence of top-tier local and global brands and renowned jewellery houses competing to display their finest collections from intricately crafted gold and gemstone designs to diamond-encrusted pieces.

Ahmed Al-Anzan, Director of Public Relations and Development at Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery Group affirmed that the group's participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to fostering the growth of the UAE’s jewellery sector and enhancing the visibility of local jewellery brands.

He noted that this participation is the most extensive among all exhibitors, featuring a dedicated pavilion displaying the latest gold and diamond collections, along with innovative designs that bear the signature of the distinguished Emirati brand.

Demonstrating its commitment to nurturing local talent, Al Shueibi Jewellery introduced a bespoke collection by Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami. The collection features exquisite pieces that seamlessly blend traditional elements with innovative contemporary designs, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to delivering sophisticated jewellery that appeals to diverse clientele.

For his part, Mohammed Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, highlighted that the company’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to creativity and innovation in jewellery design. He pointed out that Jawhara Jewellery is showcasing a selection of meticulously crafted pieces that combine artisanal expertise and craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The company is also introducing innovative local designs incorporating precious and semi-precious stones, as well as enhanced white gold collections, which remain highly sought after in the market, adding a distinctive character in line with the latest jewelry design trends.

Emirati designer Mohammed Mutawa, founder of AZANA Jewellery, stated that the brand’s debut participation in the exhibition aims to introduce contemporary designs that blend elegance with innovation. The brand introduced its latest collection of 18-karat gold, cultured pearls, and intricately crafted diamond-studded sets.

Mutawa emphasised that this participation not only reflects his passion for jewellery design but also facilitates direct engagement with customers and industry professionals, allowing for deeper market insight. He views Jewels of Emirates Show as a pivotal starting point in his journey to refine and expand his design.