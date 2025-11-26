Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 concluded successfully after two days of intensive learning, live insights, and high-value networking at the Jeddah Hilton on 16–17 November. Held under the esteemed Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, the event brought together a diverse mix of financial institutions, financial experts, and influencers from across the Kingdom and abroad.

During the two-day event, over 5000 visitors engaged in more than 40 workshops led by over 30 regional and international financial experts, strategists, and educators. The program was deliberately designed as an education-first platform, focusing on practical insights and skills for navigating the financial markets. Sessions covered a wide range of topics, including investment strategies, market analysis, trading techniques, AI applications in finance, and tools for everyday market decision-making.

“Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 demonstrated the strong demand for high-quality financial education and meaningful engagement across the sector,” said His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud. “The energy in the workshops and panels was incredible—participants asked thoughtful questions, practiced new skills, and left better equipped to contribute to the growth of financial markets in the region.

His Royal Highness further commented: “Our goal was to create a learning lab for the financial markets, not just another conference, and the active participation confirmed that the community is eager to move from passive content consumption to engaged learning and collaboration. By the close of this year’s edition, Jeddah Fintech Week had firmly established itself as a premier platform for innovation, learning, and professional development in the financial sector.”

The agenda combined keynote sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops that empowered attendees at all stages of their financial journey. From aspiring traders and entrepreneurs to experienced market professionals, the event provided actionable knowledge and hands-on learning opportunities.

The 2025 edition was supported by a strong roster of partners from across the financial ecosystem, including Official Sponsor Valetax; Official Partner FxPro; Daman Markets, and ATFX as Strategic Partners; Equiti as Main Partner, XM as Global Partner; and Your Mind Media and Al Eqtisadiah as Official Media Partners. Their combined presence helped bridge technology, market infrastructure, and education for the wider financial community.

Beyond the formal program, Jeddah Fintech Week provided a high-density networking environment for decision-makers, founders, and educators to explore partnerships, regional expansion opportunities, and innovative market solutions, fostering ongoing collaboration between local stakeholders and international participants.