Jeddah Fintech Week to welcome 40+ global and local experts leading 50+ educational workshops, panel discussions, and masterclasses

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 will take place on 16–17 November 2025 at the Jeddah Hilton, uniting more than 40 global and local financial experts, 50+ educational workshops, and leading innovators to chart the future of Saudi Arabia’s fintech and financial services sector.

Now in its 12th edition and aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030, Jeddah Fintech Week underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to building a vibrant financial ecosystem. This year’s program emphasizes both education and collaboration, with 40+ global and local experts leading 50+ educational workshops, panel discussions, and masterclasses offering participants practical insights alongside strategic vision.

His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Saif Al Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud commented: “Jeddah Fintech Week is a powerful expression of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Vision 2030. By bringing together global leaders and innovators, while fostering education and knowledge-sharing, we are empowering people, enabling businesses, and accelerating opportunities that strengthen markets and build lasting prosperity for the Kingdom and the region.”

The event is backed by leading names in the financial industry: Valetax as Official Sponsor, FXPro as Official Partner, Daman Markets, ATFX, and MultiBank Group as Strategic Partners, Equiti as Main Partner, and XM as Global Partner. Your Mind Media has been selected as Official Media Partner. Their involvement highlights Jeddah Fintech Week as the ultimate platform for learning, innovation, and networking in the Kingdom’s thriving financial sector.

With 80% of exhibition and sponsorship space already sold, Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 promises unparalleled visibility and access for partners, empowering them to grow their business in the Kingdom. The event also offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with experts, gain new skills, and discover the latest in financial innovation.

About Jeddah Fintech Week

Jeddah Fintech Week & Expo is the largest educational event in the financial markets, bringing together under one roof a distinguished group of leading financial experts from more than 20 countries. The event will host over 50 specialized educational workshops covering the latest investment strategies, innovations in financial technology, and best practices in risk management. More than 40 local and international experts will also take part, sharing deep insights and practical expertise, making this event a premier platform for knowledge exchange, skill development, and fostering growth opportunities in the financial markets sector.

