Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : DS PENSKE driver Jean-Eric Vergne starts tonight’s highly anticipated 2024 Diriyah E-Prix Round 2 in pole position. The two-time Formula E World Champion edged out Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans by 0.072 seconds to seal a starting berth at the Diriyah E-Prix – his first since Jakarta in 2022.

A strong showing in qualifying sees defending world champion Jake Dennis start third alongside Sergio Camara. The champion’s Andretti Global teammate Norman Nota and Pascal Wehrlein – who won both rounds of the 2023 Diriyah E-Prix – share row three with Nick Cassidy and Max Guenther on row four. NEOM McLaren duo Sam Bird and Jake Hughes complete the top 10.

With valuable ABB FIA Formula E World Championship points up for grabs, fans are in for a thriller from the off as 22 of the world’s best drivers battle it out under the lights in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Friday night’s Round 2 begins at 20:00 local time with a weekend of electrified entertainment also featuring Round 3 on Saturday alongside live music concerts and a series of fan activations.

