Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will celebrate 12 consecutive years of participation at WETEX (Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition), reaffirming Italy’s leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Taking place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, ITA will host a dedicated Italian Pavilion spanning 600 square metres and featuring 49 exhibitors - including start-ups and innovators in clean energy, water, and environmental technologies. This represents an 11% increase from 2024’s 44 participants, highlighting Italy’s growing role in the UAE’s clean energy ecosystem.

The latest data underscores Italy’s rising contribution to the UAE’s sustainability agenda. Italian exports of renewable energy technologies to the UAE reached €130.6 million in the first five months of 2025 (Jan–May), a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Italy is now ranked as the fourth-largest supplier in this strategic sector, with strengths in pumps, compressors, and water purification equipment, which together account for more than 80% of specialised exports.



This builds on a record €279.9 million in exports achieved in 2024, a 37% year-on-year increase compared to 2023. In that year, Italian technologies accounted for nearly 12% of the UAE’s renewable imports, underscoring the growing trust in Made in Italy solutions across clean energy, water management, and advanced infrastructure.

This sectoral growth is set against the backdrop of broader trade expansion. Italy remains the UAE’s leading European Union trading partner, with non-oil trade reaching $14.1 billion in 2024, marking a 21% increase on the previous year. Relations have been further strengthened by the UAE’s landmark $40 billion investment pledge into Italy announced in February 2025, spanning artificial intelligence, space exploration, renewable energy, rare earth materials, and advanced data infrastructure.

WETEX continues to be a key pillar of ITA’s international growth efforts, offering Italian businesses a strategic platform to enter the Middle East market. Through well-structured B2B and B2G meetings, exhibitors consistently generate high-value leads, develop robust commercial pipelines, and establish lasting partnerships with government entities and institutional stakeholders across the region.



Mr Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, commented:

“WETEX is a pivotal stage for Italy to showcase its leadership in renewable energy, water management, and sustainability solutions. With 49 Italian companies represented across 600 square metres, our presence underlines Italy’s technological strength in a crucial sector to address the sustainability challenges of the future. By supporting SMEs and driving industrial collaboration, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision of a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.”

Mr Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner at ITA – Dubai Office, remarked:

“The latest data highlights a steady and continuous growth in Italian exports of renewable energy technologies to the United Arab Emirates, with a value exceeding 130 million euros in the first five months of 2025, marking a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. Italy ranks as the fourth-largest supplier in this key sector for the UAE. This significant achievement underscores the competitiveness and innovation of our companies, particularly in the segments of pumps, compressors, and equipment for water purification and management, which account for over 80% of our specialised exports in this sector.”



“At the same time, the broader mechanical and industrial technology sector - Italy’s leading export category to the UAE - reached €1.5 billion in 2024, recording a 27% increase year-on-year, and €712.7 million in the first five months of 2025 alone, up 18% compared to the same period in 2024. These results confirm the strategic role of Made in Italy in driving industrial growth, technological innovation, and the clean energy transition, consolidating our partnership with the UAE in a highly dynamic and rapidly growing market.” Mr Soldani added.

For Italian firms in solar energy, water management, and clean technologies, WETEX 2025 is more than an exhibition; it is a gateway to visibility, competitive benchmarking, and direct engagement with government and institutional buyers.

