Dubai, UAE: Strengthening the trade relationship between the UAE and Italy, Italian orthodontics manufacturers have supplied nearly EUR 33 million worth of dental products to the UAE in 2023. Italian companies are set to showcase the latest innovations and products in the field of orthodontics at the AEEDC Dubai Conference 2024, the world's largest dental event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 to 8 February 2024.

The Italy Pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and UNIDI (the Italian Dental Industry Association), will feature cutting-edge scientific and industry innovations under the globally renowned "Made in Italy" brand. Italian manufacturers at AEEDC 2024's Italy Pavilion stand out for their commitment to sustainability in the dental industry, aligning with ITA's call for CO2 emissions reduction, minimized use of plastics, and reduced waste generation.

With a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +3% over the last decade, Italy's dental exports sector demonstrates robust growth, increasing by 64% post-pandemic. Between 2021 and 2022, Italy’s dental exports to the UAE rose from a market share of 4.64% to 6.02%, underscoring the positive trade relationship between both countries.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: "Italy has positioned itself as a leader in the dental and orthodontics sector, driven by its dedication to groundbreaking innovation and state-of-the-art solutions. This has translated into an average annual growth rate of 6% and a remarkable overall export development of 80% from 2011 to 2022. The sector's global exports have witnessed a significant surge, surpassing 60% for the first time in 2022. The UAE remains a pivotal export destination, and we look forward to further strengthening and cultivating this crucial relationship at AEEDC 2024.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE’s ITA office, said: "The import of nearly EUR 33 million worth of Italian dentistry products by the UAE in 2023 underscores a solid business trend in a fast-paced market. With cutting-edge technologies and a strong commitment to sustainability, the Italian dental sector is showcasing its industrial excellence at AEEDC 2024. I am optimistic that the participating Italian manufacturers will strengthen our business relationship with the UAE, whilst significantly advancing the field of dental healthcare in serving new segments in a widening customer base. The market is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR in the next fiver years, further expanding business opportunities for our Italian companies and their UAE partners. ITA is here to support Italian companies with selected promotional actions and tailor made services to further expand our value proposition in the UAE market."

Commenting on the participation at AEEDC, Fabio Velotti, UNIDI President, said: “AEEDC is undoubtedly a reference event for the dental sector worldwide and being here represents an unique business opportunity for the Italian dental industry, which I’m honoured to represent as President of UNIDI. We will be glad to host AEEDC participants at the largest Italian dental event, Expodental Meeting, which will take place in Rimini, from 16 to 18 May 2024.”

Italy's dental industry is at the forefront of global trends, with developments such as the entry of new players, including those from the tech sector, into the dental field. The industry is experiencing a shift from a material-oriented focus to a service-oriented approach, and digital tech is playing an increasingly important role in the production of personalized medical devices for prosthetics and orthodontics.

