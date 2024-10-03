About 19,000 visitors came to the fair

DUBAI – ISM Middle East 2024 has wrapped up its most successful edition to date, cementing its position as the premier trade event for the sweets, snacks, and confectionery industry in the MENA region. This year’s event attracted over 550 exhibitors from all over the world, showcasing their latest products and innovations to a diverse and enthusiastic audience of about 19,000 international visitors.

With a sharp focus on innovation, quality, and emerging trends such as healthy indulgence, vegan confectionery, organic flavours, and traditional sweets, ISM Middle East offered a truly international platform for industry leaders and professionals to connect, collaborate, and discover new business opportunities.

"The decision to organize ISM Middle East 2024 within the new set-up was a strategic move, and it has been proven to be the right one when looking at the remarkable participation we’ve witnessed this year. The event saw an impressive turnout of both exhibitors and visitors, which clearly demonstrates that ISM Middle East is firmly established as the leading trade fair for the sweets and snacks sector in the MENA region. This level of international participation is a strong testament to the trust and value that the global industry places in this platform. We are incredibly proud to offer a space where meaningful connections and impactful business transactions can thrive." says Gerald Boese, President and CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Feedback from exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing strong satisfaction with the quality of leads made during the event. The strong presence of international visitors—comprised of industry buyers, distributors, and key decision-makers—has led to fruitful networking opportunities. Several exhibitors have already confirmed the signing of first contracts during the show, further underscoring the event's effectiveness as a critical business platform.

Mark Napier, Vice President – Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre, added: "The sweets and snacks industry is constantly evolving, and ISM Middle East 2024 has truly showcased the dynamic and innovative spirit of this sector. This year's event has also highlighted the increasing demand for healthier and more sustainable products, as well as the growing interest in ethical sourcing and personalised products. The impressive turnout and the quality of contacts made during the event underscore the importance of ISM Middle East as a key platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and discover new business opportunities. We are excited to continue driving innovation and excellence in the sweets and snacks industry and look forward to welcoming even more exhibitors and visitors in 2025".

The satisfaction among exhibitors was particularly high, as many reported achieving their business objectives and establishing valuable connections with both regional and global partners. The combination of a dynamic marketplace, high-calibre attendees, and targeted networking events ensured that ISM Middle East 2024 continued its tradition of excellence.

This year’s event featured several key highlights that set it apart:

Expanded exhibition space: The exhibition space doubled in size compared to previous years, accommodating over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, with countries including Albania, Columbia, Denmark, France, Guatemala, Romania, and Vietnam represented for the first time, introducing popular domestic flavours and brands for the first time in the region

New product launches Leading brands used this year’s show to launch diverse new products, ranging from dark chocolate chickpea cakes from Lestello and vegan chews from Van Slooten to wax paper-wrapped candy balls from Confiserie Napoleon and salmon fish chips in different flavours from Impression Food Industries.

Opportunities to learn: This year’s expanded show provided more immersive and holistic learning experiences across the 3 days with the introduction of The Expert Stage, with insights from global leaders such as Mars, General Mills, Kellanova, Bahlsen and more, and the Festive Showcase, a targeted sourcing platform for distributors and retailers to source the most trending products for corporate gifting and to enhance their seasonal portfolio.

Award winners: The ISM Middle East Awards recognised innovation in the industry through an elevated awards programme, judged by a very prominent jury of leaders from Talabat, Trubell and Big Basket, with awards for the best bakery product, hard and soft candy, chocolate product, healthy snack product, organic product, traditional product, and best brand story.

ISM Middle East 2024 once again highlighted the importance of the Middle East and North Africa as a key hub for the sweets and snacks industry, and the overwhelming success of this year’s event reaffirms its relevance on the global stage. As the industry continues to evolve and expand, ISM Middle East remains a must-attend event for those seeking to stay ahead of the curve and capitalise on emerging trends and opportunities.

We are excited to announce that the next edition of ISM Middle East will take place from 15-17 September 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Stay tuned for more details and join us as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the sweets and snacks industry.

ISM Middle East - the region’s largest trade fair for sweets and snacks – was co-located with Gulfood Green and Private Label Middle East, from September 24-26 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

