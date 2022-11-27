Muscat: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Islamic banking in Oman. On 18th December 2012, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) had issued the Islamic Banking Regulatory Framework paving the way for Islamic banking activities in Oman through full- fledged Islamic banks or Islamic banking windows of conventional banks. In the last 10 years, Islamic banking has grown at an impressive rate in the Sultanate.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Islamic banking in Oman, the 2022 edition of ALAM AL-IKTISAAD ISLAMIC BANKING & FINANCE SUMMIT, presented by Bank Nizwa, will be held on 29th November at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Qurum. His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said is the Chief Guest at the event hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani. His Excellency Tahir Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman will be the Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the event.

Apart from Bank Nizwa, the event is supported by leading industry bodies, financial institutions and tech firms including Oman Banks Association, Sohar Islamic, Muzn Islamic Banking, Ahli Islamic, Alizz Islamic Bank, Idenfo, Takaful Oman and UMS Digital.

ALAM AL-IKTISAAD OMAN ISLAMIC BANKING & FINANCE AWARDS 2022 will also be co-located at the event. The select banks and fintechs will be felicitated during the Awards ceremony for their exceptional performance and achievements.

The Summit will explore and showcase trends, innovations and tech-solutions driving the growth of Islamic banking & finance and related fintechs. Through presentations and discussions, the leading Islamic banking & finance and fintech experts from Oman and international market will share insights on new market developments and debate on the focus areas for Omani Islamic financial institutions.

