Kuwait City – As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth and its dedication to effective engagement with graduates and professionals, Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB,” the investment arm of Gulf Bank, participated in the Al Hamra Second Career Fair held last week at Al Hamra Shopping Center. The fair brought together leading companies from both the public and private sectors, offering a dynamic platform for employment and professional networking.

During the career fair, InvestGB’s Human Resources team introduced visitors to the company while also offering them the opportunity to receive a complimentary professional headshot. In addition, they provided guidance and advice on writing resumes for LinkedIn. Representatives from the Company’s various departments, including Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Investment Banking also attended to showcase career and development opportunities available at the Company.

Mrs. Sara AlMuzaini, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at InvestGB, expressed the company’s commitment to participate in such events, stating: “We view career fairs as one of the most effective channels for engaging with graduates and professionals while better understanding labor market needs. At InvestGB, we believe human capital is a fundamental driver in delivering the best services to our clients. That’s why fostering a healthy, supportive, and motivating work environment is a cornerstone for achieving long-term sustainable success. We are always keen on attracting and supporting ambitious talents who are eager to pursue careers in the investment sector.”

She further emphasized that InvestGB remains committed to supporting and developing the community through multiple initiatives, including youth empowerment and workplace enhancement. Through training and development programs, the company offers practical opportunities for employees to acquire the skills needed in the labor market, reinforcing its strategy of investing in human capital as a means of driving sustainable growth.

AlMuzaini also highlighted that InvestGB is characterized by a corporate culture rooted in inclusivity, national development, and investment in human capital. Women make up 43% of the company’s workforce, while Kuwaitization has reached 70% of the total team.

The company’s innovative work culture has contributed to notable achievements in the workplace, including higher employee retention rates and improved performance indicators across departments.

AlMuzaini concluded, “At InvestGB, we are cultivating more than a workplace; we are building a community. Our culture is rooted in well-being, continous development, and shared purpose, which directly contributes to our organizational excellence.”

About InvestGB

InvestGB, a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com

