Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Fire safety in airports, one of the most complex and high-stakes environments, will be highlighted at the Fire Protection and Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia, taking place from 29 September to 1 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

On the opening day of the event, representatives from King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) will share strategies for safeguarding both air and landside operations. Handling more than 12 million passengers in 2024, KFIA represents one of the Kingdom’s busiest gateways.

“The dual nature of airports presents a complex fire safety environment,” said Yousif Mohamed P.E., Fire Prevention Officer, King Fahd International Airport (KFIA). “On the landside, we accommodate a large number of passengers and retail areas across our airport terminals. Airside, we have to ensure a safe environment for fueling, hangar maintenance, and aircraft operations. This demands a multi-layered prevention approach that includes structural protection, system reliability and human resource readiness.”

Alongside his colleague Eng. Hussein Mohammed Rajab, Senior Manager – Fire Prevention, Mohamed will outline how systematic prevention measures directly enhance operational continuity, reduce emergency costs and mitigate risk.

From a landside perspective, these measures include passive fire protection, suppression systems in retail zones and strong evacuation planning. Meanwhile, airside, strategies include foam deluge systems, high-reliability detection and rapid-response firefighting teams.

The importance of combining international fire codes and local regulations will also be discussed, underscoring the need for airports to create hybrid compliance that ensures safety and regulatory alignment, while adapting to the specific risks of each airport.

The summit will also highlight global best practices as Terrance Tsang, Chief Fire Officer, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, discusses ‘Enhancing the safety standard of super high-rise buildings under construction’, while Abdullah Abdulrahman Alrommani, Assistant Director, Quality and Safety Management, SASCO will explore fire protection in the fuel stations sector.

On the second day, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) will lead the programme, showcasing how global fire and life safety standards can be innovatively applied to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “From keynote remarks by NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley and Saudi Civil Defense, to in-depth panel discussions and case studies, the agenda for the NFPA Day covers a wide range of topics, emphasising the critical role of standards in enabling innovation and ensuring public safety.”

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added: “Intersec Saudi Arabia provides an essential platform for the Kingdom’s fire safety leaders to connect with international experts. The insights and best practices shared at the Fire Protection Summit equip professionals with the strategies to address Saudi Arabia’s unique needs as the country undergoes a period of rapid development.”

Elsewhere at Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Future Security Summit powered by ASIS International Dhahran Chapter will deliver insightful discussions on emerging global threats, crisis response strategies, responsible AI innovation, critical infrastructure protection and diversity in security.

Speakers at the summit include representatives from Red Sea Global, UK Policing, the King Salman Park Foundation and Abu Dhabi police among other international and regional leaders.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is the premier industry platform for security, safety and fire protection in the Kingdom. Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in association with a range of government entities under the theme Securing progress, igniting safety: Unveiling tomorrow’s solutions for Saudi Arabia.

After a record-breaking edition in 2024, Intersec Saudi Arabia will showcase over 370 exhibitors from more than 35 countries this year, with over 27,000 visitors anticipated to attend

Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in Halls 1-7 at RICEC and a purpose-built outdoor area. The event comprises five product sectors, which include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cybersecurity.

