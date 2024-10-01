H.E. Aali M. Al Zahrani, Governor of the Higher Commission for Industrial Security and Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, have officially opened the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia

The event will feature a record number of exhibitors, with 310 exhibitors from more than 32 countries and over 17,000 visitors expected

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the country’s leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection, has been officially opened by H.E. Aali M. Al Zahrani, Governor of the Higher Commission for Industrial Security and Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense.

The event takes place from today, 1 October, to Thursday, 3 October 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

During the official tour, both gentlemen visited several of the 310 participating companies, denoting a 25% increase year-on-year and resulting in a 34% increase in exhibition space, with the event now covering a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and dedicated outdoor space.

The opening keynote address, delivered by Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, and part of the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, underscored the directorate's role in employing the latest technologies for the nation's safety through preventive awareness measures to create a safe society free of risks.

Other topics addressed on the summit's opening day included the Saudi Code for Fire Protection, delivered by Eng. Mohamad Al Sabbagh, Saudi Civil Defense; Promoting Fire Safety Awareness and Preparedness, by Colonel Abdullah Al Sherani, Saudi Civil Defense; and the Effectiveness of Deployed Technologies in Fire Detection, delivered by Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Several panel discussions also took place, including Crisis to Recovery: Strategies for Effective Fire Post-Incident Management, which saw experts including Neil Odin, Chief Fire Officer from the UK National Fire Chiefs Council, Jamal Al Ghamdi, Corporate Process Safety Director, Sadara Chemical Company, and Fahad Al-Hassan, Manager, Fire & Emergency, Ma’aden, discuss the crucial phases following a fire, highlighting best practices and innovative approaches to post-incident recovery.

The first day of the exhibition also witnessed the opening of the Future Security and Safety Summit, which featured a series of presentations. The keynote address at the summit was delivered by His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulqader Al Abu Issa, Assistant Governor of the HCIS for Engineering Affairs and Licensing. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of hosting such exhibitions and conferences, highlighting the pivotal role the Authority plays in organizing the fields of security, safety, and fire protection.

Following his speech, the summit sessions commenced, including Roadmap to a Successful Security Career by Meshal Al Johani, Security operations Specialist at Saudi Aramco; Drones: The Vanguard of Modern Security by Scott Henderson, General Manager of The Drone Centre, and Threat Risk Assessments: Detect, Respond and Prevent by Abdullatif H. Alboali, Head of Internal Audit, Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “We have brought together many of the industry’s thought leaders to deliver a range of innovative and insightful sessions designed to facilitate in-depth discussions addressing the most pressing challenges facing security professionals today.

“For the next three days, Saudi Arabia will be at the epicentre for providing direction to building a safer and more secure future.”

The show floor covers five product categories: Commercial and Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, will be held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. It will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “With more than 17,000 visitors anticipated throughout the three days of the exhibition, Intersec Saudi Arabia has underscored its position as a hub for the global security market for networking, discussing the latest trends and securing business deals.”

