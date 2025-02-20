HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi opened the forum with an address where he said that ‘science holds the key to building a more sustainable world’

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The 16th edition of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), a forum that brings leading scientists from all over the world to Ras Al Khaimah, has concluded its program of intelligent discussion on how advanced materials can help to shape a sustainable future for humanity and engagement with school and university students from across the Emirate, as well as Ras Al Khaimah companies that could benefit from the use of such materials.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, IWAM opened with an address from His Highness, where he talked about how science holds the key to building a more sustainable world, by revolutionizing industries through innovation, and how Ras Al Khaimah is committed to scientific advancement.

This year’s forum brought together more than 200 attendees, comprising scientists from prestigious global universities, such as the universities of Cambridge and Oxford in the UK, and the University of California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, as well as a Nobel Laureate, academics and students for three days of lectures, discussions and poster sessions on how advanced materials are helping to shape the future.

On the third day of IWAM, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research organized for more than 100 students from schools across Ras Al Khaimah to visit and meet four scientists that engaged them in discussions about the importance of science.

Following the three-day conference program, an awards ceremony was held for the winners of this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Innovation and Sustainability Challenge (RISC) 2025, which involved school and university students of all ages in the Emirate, as well as industry professionals, taking part in a series of competitions to develop innovative, sustainability-focused solutions in various categories. Cash prizes of up to AED10,000 were awarded for a competition that attracted more than 300 entrants and was staged in a partnership between IWAM, Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Knowledge and the University of Bolton Academic Centre Ras Al Khaimah.

Also on Thursday, scientists attending IWAM paid visits to Ras Al Khaimah companies, including RAK Ceramics, Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Falcon Technologies International, to highlight how advanced materials can be utilized in their industries to help lower carbon footprints and energy demand, as well as limit the need for raw materials.

Advanced materials include metals, ceramics and polymers that are either new or enhanced beyond their original state, and they can be found in mobile phones, other electronics, composites and coatings, energy systems, membranes and sensors, among other materials. These materials have the potential to revolutionize many industries, such as aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.

*ENDS*

About His Highness Sheikh Saud

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler’s Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate’s population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people. The Emirate is known for its tranquil, coastal environment, attainable beachfront living and high quality of life. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

www.rakmediaoffice.ae | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube