Accra, Ghana - The highly anticipated 3rd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) is set to take place on 29-30 August 2023 at the Burma Hall, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, Accra, Ghana. The new dedicated exhibition hall in Burma Camp, purpose-built to accommodate the growing event, will also be inaugurated at IMDEC, the largest gathering of Africa's maritime industry.

IMDEC will bring together regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to address the critical issues surrounding maritime security on the continent. The conference aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to sustain a safe and secure maritime domain, focusing on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea. The Keynote speech is by Guest of Honour, Hon. Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, Minister of Defence, Ghana.

Strategically bringing together key stakeholders in Africa’s maritime world, the high-profile event is sponsored by Israel Shipyards Ltd, aselsan, Ocea, Leonardo and Grup Aresa Internacional. The forum will provide insights and case studies on the successful application of a variety of innovations relevant to maritime needs in the region.

Building upon the resounding success of the first two editions, IMDEC 2023 is a biennial event that will feature a two-day conference and exhibition, providing a platform for regional naval forces and relevant stakeholders to tackle the growing threats in Africa's territorial waters and blue economy.

The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies in maritime security and foster strong resolutions and recommendations to overcome the daunting challenges facing Africa's blue economy. It brings the world’s leading defence suppliers to Accra for communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions and vessels among other key solutions vital for further strengthening maritime defence capabilities of African navies.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, expressed the importance of cyber security measures in African navies, stating, "Advancements in onboard systems and rapid digital transformation require African navies to implement measures to safeguard their systems and operations. However, there is a need for African countries to enhance their efforts in the area of cyber security."

The Ghana Navy recognizes the potential of Africa's blue economy and its ability to address economic challenges on the continent. Rear Admiral Yakubu added, "The blue economy offers solutions to numerous economic challenges in Africa if properly harnessed. To realize its potential, we must ensure our maritime space is safe and secure for business and shipping."

The IMDEC Expo will feature a showcase of the latest and most innovative maritime security technologies and solutions, bringing together leading defense suppliers from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with technology providers specializing in communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions, and vessels, among other crucial solutions for enhancing Africa's naval defense capabilities.

The event will host more than 300 attendees from over 70 countries, as more than 12 Chiefs of Navy and over 35 speakers will brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future in sustaining a safe and secure maritime domain.

Organised by Great Minds Events, the conference agenda includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, and extensive site visits, making it the premier strategic gathering for Africa's Navies, Coast Guards, Port and Coastal Authorities, Marine Police, Fisheries, related Ministries, Oil & Gas, and other maritime industries.

-Ends-

Media Contacts

For press enquiries, please contact Shereen on shereen@coralcoastpr,.com. For event enquiries, contact adrian@gmpublicrelations.ae

For event agenda and other information, please visit https://imdecafrica.com.

About IMDEC

The International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) is a leading platform that brings together key stakeholders from the maritime industry to address pressing issues in maritime security and the blue economy. With a focus on fostering collaboration and showcasing cutting-edge technologies, IMDEC aims to support the development of a safe and secure maritime domain in Africa.