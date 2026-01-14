As InSpotLight draws to a close, industry leaders have examined how retrofit strategies, AI, standards and cutting-edge design tools are shaping the future of lighting design and smart buildings

The 19th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East concludes today at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Circular retrofit strategies could unlock a US$3.9 trillion global decarbonisation opportunity, according to insights shared during a fireside chat at InSpotLight, at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, where speakers examined how reuse, retention and material efficiency are reshaping the economics of sustainable buildings.

The session, “Circularity in Retrofits: Unlocking the US$3.9 Trillion Decarbonisation Opportunity”, explored how circular design principles are becoming critical as the built environment faces the challenge of sourcing nearly 40 billion tonnes of materials by 2050.

Speaking during the session, Rijo Abraham, Project Development Manager at TAQA Energy Services, said: “Retrofits are among the most powerful levers for decarbonisation. Most of the buildings we will rely on in 2050 already exist today. If we focus only on new construction, we miss the real problem – and the real opportunity.”

The discussion underscored that retrofits represent a significant opportunity in markets such as the Middle East, where sustainability targets must be balanced against the realities of existing infrastructure.

By extending the lifecycle of buildings and prioritising reuse over replacement, circular retrofit strategies were positioned as a practical route to accelerating emissions reduction while delivering measurable economic returns.

Commenting on which technology and data-driven tools are proving most effective in retrofit projects, Abraham said: “AI and data analytics are increasingly useful for prioritising interventions, modelling lifecycle impacts, and identifying where reuse delivers the greatest value. Material passports and digital asset records also help track components throughout a building's lifecycle.”

The fireside chat formed part of InSpotLight’s broader programme at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, which brings together designers, engineers, manufacturers and policymakers to examine how innovation, technology and sustainability are converging to shape the future of the built environment.

Commenting on the 2026 edition of InSpotLight this week, Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East said: “InSpotLight has brought together cutting-edge products, emerging technologies and expert insight that are redefining the lighting industry. Supported by respected associations including Women in Lighting, the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL), the programme has created a highly focused platform for industry dialogue and collaboration.”

Elsewhere at InSpotLight, the importance of standards in smart buildings was explored during the session “Future-Proofing Smart Buildings: Why Standards Matter”. The multidisciplinary panel, led by the DALI Alliance, brought together representatives from the TALQ Promotion Workgroup, Atelier Saroufim, Illuminant and Automated Logic Corporation to examine how common standards can support scalability, integration and long-term resilience in smart building projects

On the final day of InSpotLight today, AE7 led a workshop outlining the new AI tools transforming lighting design workflows, redefining how projects are visualised, documented, and delivered. As the event comes to a close, the focus shifts to the next generation of lighting designers, with students from the University of Sharjah examining the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation tools in lighting design education.

This week, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East has featured more than 140 international speakers, including representatives from Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Madrid City Council, Marmara Municipalities Union (Turkey), and the UAE Circular Economy Council.

More than 600 brands from 30 countries have showcased next-generation lighting and smart building solutions, with exhibitors including Signify, Honeywell, LEDVANCE, Opple, KNX, Schneider Electric, Theben and Airzone. The 19th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East concludes today.

