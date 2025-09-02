Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) features a vibrant presence from the Arts and Crafts sector, showcasing a diverse range of creative works that reflect the richness of Emirati heritage. The exhibits include handcrafted items and artisanal pieces inspired by the desert environment, highlighting traditional aspects of life and offering visitors a glimpse into the simplicity and authenticity of the past.

The displayed works feature detailed representations of daily life in earlier times, including traditional tents, coffee-making tools, and Arabian horses, demonstrating the deep cultural connection between artisans and the heritage they preserve. Modern technologies have been integrated into the sector without compromising its traditional essence, allowing for a fusion of contemporary techniques with time-honored craftsmanship. This has resulted in artworks that maintain cultural authenticity while appealing to modern audiences.

One example from the sector is the Immersive Arts Experience. During a visit to the zone, entrepreneur Sheikha Hamad Mughawir Al Ali, General Manager of Mughawir Art Studio, said: “The Immersive Arts Experience is more than just an artistic project, it is a journey to explore Emirati identity through creativity. Developed in collaboration with the Presidential Court, Mughawir Art Studio has launched a collection of hand-painted artworks created with care and dedication, enhanced with artificial intelligence to simulate movement and bring the heritage to life.”

Al Ali explained that artificial intelligence does not replace art but complements its beauty. The artworks are programmed to move in ways that reflect traditional scenes such as Al Razfa, hunting, and equestrianism, transforming static images into dynamic visual narratives that resonate with viewers.

She added that the message behind these works is clear: Emirati heritage is not just a preserved past, but a living present told through modern tools. These pieces demonstrate how tradition and technology can harmoniously coexist, presenting the world with a refined artistic expression rooted in cultural identity.

The artworks showcased in the zone vary from portraits of national leaders who shaped the country’s path, to scenes of Bedouin life that embody values of generosity and courage, and depictions of animals that accompanied humans throughout history. Each piece serves as a mirror reflecting the past and looking confidently toward the future.

In this zone, art is not merely decorative, it carries a message: preserving the environment and cultural heritage is not a slogan, but a commitment passed down through generations. Art here enriches memory and reminds us that without a past, there is no present or future.

Sheikha concluded: “Art is a universal language, and heritage is our identity. When we combine the two, we create a visual dialogue that inspires and captivates.”