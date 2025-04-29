Event calls for collaborative action between educational institutions, communities, and industries to join forces in co-creating sustainable solutions

Dubai, UAE: The recent PMI UAE Chapter event, themed "Empowering Communities - Hand in Hand: Delivering Sustainable Projects to Elevate the World," underscored the power of collaborative action in driving sustainable development.

The event brought together over 400 professionals and stakeholders across the UAE and beyond, within sectors ranging from banking, education, construction to consulting and Authorized Training Partners (ATPs). All united by a common goal: to co-create solutions that are not only innovative but also sustainable and inclusive to elevate project success.



The event commenced with a welcome address by Adeel Sultan, President of the PMI UAE Chapter. This was followed by an insightful keynote speech from Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. Subsequently, Tom Bloemers, Board Director at PMI, delivered his keynote, and the morning session concluded with a keynote from Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for MENA at PMI.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, shared inspiring insights during his keynote address. He explained that true innovation means introducing new ideas, products, or services — and finding better ways to deliver them — to solve real problems and improve lives. He highlighted the important role of advanced technologies in driving this innovation.

Dr. Al Awar emphasized that higher education is changing rapidly. It is no longer just about providing knowledge — it is now about preparing future leaders who can shape a better, more sustainable world. He called on universities, industries, and communities to work together, using innovation to create real, lasting impact for society.



Adeel Sultan, President of PMI UAE Chapter, during his welcome address, stated: “In the UAE, we have a unique opportunity to empower our youth to lead the next wave of sustainable innovation. As project professionals, we must bridge ambition with action, ensuring that every project uplifts communities, accelerates progress, and leaves a legacy of positive impact. The PMI UAE chapter, with its dedicated Board & Volunteers, is at the forefront leading this crucial transformation. Together, hand in hand, we are not just building projects — we are building the future.”

Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Project Management Institute, said: “PMI is proud to stand alongside the UAE - a country leading bold initiatives and shaping the future of our region. Our commitment is clear: supporting a growing community of project professionals and youth, driving project success, and continuing to raise the standard of excellence. The PMI UAE Chapter plays a pivotal role in this journey - a local partner helping us stay connected, deliver value, and make a lasting impact across the project economy.”

A panel discussion took place during the event on “Harnessing Innovative Project Management for Sustainable Community Development”.

The event also highlighted the importance of aligning educational innovation with sustainability and community needs, ensuring that progress transcends mere technological advancements to become equitable and empowering.

The youth were encouraged to actively engage in project development, bringing fresh ideas to contribute to sustainable solutions. Project professionals were urged to prioritize community needs, ensuring that sustainable developments and technological advancements benefit everyone. Industries were also called to support educational initiatives by providing resources and expertise to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

PMI’s new definition of project success is to deliver value that was worth the effort and expense. It encompasses social impact, strategic alignment, and long-term value. It means project professionals must do more than manage - they must lead transformation. PMI is committed to empowering project leaders to deliver greater strategic impact.

The PMI UAE Chapter event served as a powerful reminder of the impact that collaborative action can have on sustainable development. Harnessing innovative project management is crucial for sustainable community development and shaping resilient ecosystems to address pressing challenges globally and across MENA.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

Media queries:

Tony Luke

Burson

tony.luke@bursonglobal.com