IBA CEIF in collaboration with Meezan Bank organized an Industry Dinner for the Islamic Finance Industry as well as Graduation Ceremony for its first Batch of Islamic Finance Certified Practitioner (IFCP) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at IBA City Campus.

Approximately 150 participants from State Bank of Pakistan, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamic Banks, Takaful Companies, Mutual Funds, Modaraba Companies and students of IBA CEIF attended the event.

Following were the speakers:

Dr. Ishrat Husain - Chairman IBA CEIF

Mr. Saleem Ullah - Deputy Governor, SBP

Mr. Tariq Naseem - Head Islamic Finance, SECP

Mr. Irfan Siddiqui - President & CEO, Meezan Bank Ltd.

Mr. Yousaf Hussain - President & CEO, Faysal Bank Ltd.

Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui - Director, IBA CEIF.

Dr. Irum Saba - Program Director, MS Islamic Banking & Finance (IBA).

Mr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Saeed - SVP & Head, Home & CDF Products, Dubai Islamic Bank moderated the event.

Dr. Irum Saba shared details and history of MS Islamic Finance Programme at IBA.

Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui elaborated upon the contribution of IBA CEIF in capacity building of Islamic Finance Industry and in creating awareness about Islamic Finance amongst various segments of society. He further shared details of ongoing courses of IBA CEIF and about the history of IBA CEIF.

Dr. Ishrat Husain shed light on Islamic Finance and its strategic direction. He elaborated on how Islamic Finance can contribute towards poverty alleviation in Pakistan as well as augment the process of financial inclusion.

Mr. Tariq Naseem spoke about the contribution of SECP in growth of Islamic Finance. He appreciated the support provided by IBA CEIF in various endeavors of SECP pertaining to Islamic Finance.

Mr. Irfan Siddiqui elaborated on the history of Meezan Bank. He also appreciated IBA CEIF's role in development of Islamic Finance.

Mr. Yousaf Husain shed light on the conversion process of Faysal Bank and how that became the largest conversion of a conventional Bank into an Islamic Bank (in the world).

Mr. Saleem Ullah shared with the audience Islamic banking Roadmap. He also mentioned the steps which needs to be taken by Islamic Banks for further development of Islamic Finance. He also stressed upon the need of further adopting risk sharing modes (on the asset side).

The speakers overall lauded the initiatives of IBA CEIF and duly acknowledged its role in creating awareness regarding Islamic finance and in capacity building of Islamic Finance Industry.

Certificates were awarded to students who have passed all four (4) levels of Islamic Finance Certified Practitioner (IFCP) and plaques were awarded to Mr. Asad Rao & Mr. Fawad Azim Chashmawala in recognition of their contribution in designing the Course.