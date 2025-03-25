According to industry research, the growth in India’s outbound tourism market is attributed to rising disposable incomes and a growing appetite for international travel

Domestically, 114,000 rooms have been added in the past decade as hotel supply has grown at a CAGR of over 3%

India’s presence at ATM 2025 has increased by 41% year-on-year, with the event showcasing leading Indian airlines and tourist destinations along with the country’s key tourism boards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: India’s tourism industry is experiencing notable growth, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, a widening middle class and improved global connectivity. Reflecting the country’s growing influence in international travel and hospitality, India’s inbound and outbound offerings will be in focus during the forthcoming edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which takes place from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to Future Market Insights, India's outbound tourism market is projected to reach USD55 billion by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% over the next decade. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for international travel, particularly among millennials seeking diverse experiences abroad. Furthermore, research from STR suggests that India has increasingly become one of the most targeted source markets globally, with many destinations intensifying their efforts to attract Indian travellers.

In 2024, Dubai welcomed 3.14 million overnight visitors from South Asia, with India factoring predominantly, significantly contributing to the overall 18.72 million international visitors who made a trip to the city, representing a nine per cent year-on-year increase.

STR’s findings also reveal that hotel supply in India has increased by a CAGR of just over 3% in the past decade, with 114,000 new rooms added since 2014. Developer interest remains high, with hotel occupancy rates increasing in eight of the last ten years, reflecting sustained demand.

This will be underscored by the country’s participation at ATM this year, which is expected to grow 41% year on year, driven by a strong presence from exhibitors such as the India Ministry of Tourism, airline carriers Air India and Air India Express, and an expanding representation from the regional tourism boards of Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “India’s larger showcase at ATM not only highlights the country’s rich and diverse travel offerings, from luxury experiences and wellness retreats to cultural destinations and adventure tourism, but serves as a crucial platform for global travel exchange, enabling the international travel industry to tap into this lucrative market.”

India will be under the spotlight during the ATM conference programme which will feature 68 sessions across three content stages – the Global Stage, Future Stage and the new Business Events Stage. On 30 April, a panel of marketing leaders will discuss Multimedia: Connecting Global Audiences & Unlocking Hyper-Localised Campaigns, diving into the behaviours of markets such as India and China.

Meanwhile, The Big Ticket Events: Global Impact and Learnings session will explore two thriving sectors - sports tourism and events tourism - and will address how recent developments such as Saudi Arabia securing the rights to host Indian Premier League matches, will promote tourism between India and the Middle East.

On the final day of ATM, Euromonitor will offer global market insights into the APAC region, unpacking the leading trends influencing the region and providing a comprehensive overview of the trends that are leading the transformation of traveller profiles in Asia Pacific. Later that day, Shivani Gupta, Managing Partner, SPAG – A FINN Partners Company, will provide fascinating insights into India's Next Gen Traveller, examining the key trends and strategies for capitalising on the world’s fastest-growing tourism market.

For its 32nd annual event, ATM will focus on the theme, “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, across all show verticals. The theme underscores the importance of interlinking borders, industries, and communities to redefine the tourism landscape and drive sustainable practices that are essential for the future of travel.

ATM 2025 will welcome over 2,600 exhibiting companies with a total expected attendance of over 47,000. The event will feature more than 161 global destinations, reflecting the international scope of the event.

Held in conjunction with the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. With over 48,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors, including over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries during last year's show, ATM remains a pivotal gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

