Middle East – Channel Summit MENA, the most anticipated event for e-tailers and retailers in the MENA region, is poised to bring together 140 industry leaders, including 120 retailers and resellers, 20 distributors, from 16 countries across the GCC, Levant, and Maghreb regions.

Operating a unique ‘invitation only’ event format, Channel Summit MENA offers all delegates a compelling mix of pre-scheduled meetings, keynote presentations, workshops and networking opportunities. This exclusive event is dedicated to senior-level executives, with 80% of attendees holding positions at the director level and above, guaranteeing high-level meetings and discussions.

Channel Summit MENA, scheduled to be held at Fairmont Abu Dhabi from 19 to 21 February 2024, offers a unique opportunity to meet the brands shaping the future of consumer technology and IT products. At the heart of the event lies an expansive exhibition area where attendees can explore the latest consumer technology devices and IT products from startups to A brands.

The event will be supported by GfK who will provide a keynote and share some key numbers on retail trends across the region. With industry-specific expertise backed by data science, GfK is uniquely positioned to help retailers outpace their competition and grow their business using global and regional insights from over 100.000 retail partners, 180 million tracked SKUs and 2 million consumer panellists.

Hakim Ammar, T&D Regional Retail Partner Leader in EEMEA, GfK – an NIQ Company, commented, “We are excited to support the Channel Summit and share our insights on retail trends across the region. At GfK, we believe that data-driven decisions are the key to helping retailers not only stay ahead of the competition but also foster growth. Consumer behaviour and purchasing habits have changed across sectors, countries and categories. For businesses, there is an opportunity to use this change in consumer behaviour as a catalyst for creativity and reframe their approach to marketing strategy.”

Key Highlights of Channel Summit MENA:

Attendees from 16 countries, including GCC countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Levant countries like Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, and Maghreb countries Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, will come together to explore new business opportunities.

Discover the latest consumer technology devices and IT products from startups to established A brands from around the globe, all showcased in the exhibition area.

Pre-arranged private discussions between retail delegates and exhibitors are scheduled in advance ensuring that there is clear value for everyone.

Quick and engaging 2-minute vendor pitches allow exhibitors to present their latest products to the invited retailers, providing valuable insights before scheduling 1-to-1 meetings.

Channel Summit EMEA held earlier this year hosted 3000+ meetings between 300 buyers (retailers) and 70 brands that travelled for the show from 30 countries around the globe looking for partners across this wider region.

Farouk Hemraj, the founder of Channel Hub, and the organiser of the Summit, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "I am pleased to return to this region where I have a long-established connection with the retailers across the region and understand exactly what they are looking for from an event. Channel Summit MENA is the perfect platform for these industry leaders to connect, explore innovations, and build meaningful partnerships. With attendees from 16 countries and a focus on senior executives, this event promises to be a game-changer for the industry and an opportunity for the region’s consumer tech retail sector to share growth strategies."

In addition to the exhibition area and the one on one meetings, Channel Summit MENA will host the Electronics Channel Strategy Forum (ECSF). ECSF is a chance for C-level executives from the region’s most influential retailers and vendors to evaluate and discuss the key trends set to impact the consumer technology channel industry.

This edition of Channel Summit will also see the addition of small domestic appliances and products addressing the very promising gaming market.

For more information and registration, please visit https://www.channel-summit.com/mena.

