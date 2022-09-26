Sharjah: With the final preparations underway for the 11th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2022), the preliminary events which kicked off on Monday leading to the event have registered full attendance, the organisers have announced.

The preliminary events, which conclude on the eve of the forum today (Tuesday), comprise four workshops, including the Universities challenge, held in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University; Future Challenges Lab, held for the first time in the Middle East in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; the first "mini" Professional Diploma in Journalism (Media) Artificial Intelligence, organised by Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting; and ‘Creating Digital Content…to and from the Phone’ organised by Sky News Arabia Academy.

Attended by university students, youth, media professionals, government leaders, government communication officials, and content creators, participants noted that the workshops provided valuable knowledge and expertise.

IGCF 2022, which kicks off this Wednesday, will host a series of vibrant workshops with limited seating capacity, and will cover a wide range of topics in the government communications field.

The international event will take place in Expo Centre Sharjah and is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The two-day international forum features seven main discussion sessions, ten inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The forum’s programme will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

